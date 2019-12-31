Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 7.3% During 2018-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global blood cancer drugs market was valued at about $33 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $43.74 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global blood cancer drugs market was valued at about $33 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $43.74 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2022. The blood cancer drugs market is being driven by the growing death incidences and increasing prevalence of blood cancer cases across the globe. Different types of blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma and others have different risk factors where some can be controlled or prevented through drug therapies and others may lead to death.

The blood cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs to treat all types of blood cancers. The blood cancer drugs market excludes biologics and includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The blood cancer drugs include Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin) and others

The global blood cancer drugs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The blood cancer drugs market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma

By Geography - The global blood cancer drugs is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America was the largest region in the blood cancer drugs market in 2018, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The blood cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Trends In The Blood Cancer Drugs Market

Companies in the blood cancer drugs market are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to save time and reduce research and development costs. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, which has the potential to surpass human intelligence levels. This technology helps to analyze large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. The technology also helps in speeding up the patient recruitment process by matching blood cancer patients with the most relevant clinical trials, thus lowering clinical trial costs. Major blood cancer drug manufacturers such as Roche, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson have already invested in AI technologies to reduce time taken and costs incurred for drug development. For instance, Johnson and Johnson entered into an agreement with BenevolentAI, a UK-based artificial intelligence company (start-up), to mine data for designing new blood cancer drugs.

Major players in the Blood Cancer Drugs market include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly.

