American Society for Yad Vashem Presents Three Intriguing Holocaust Educational Events

American Society for Yad Vashem

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society for Yad Vashem (ASYV), whose mission is Holocaust education, documentation, commemoration and research—is presenting a series of three intriguing pre-events over a three-month period, in Los Angeles. The #EducateAgainstHate events will lead up to Yad Vashem’s annual fundraiser set for June 2, 2020.

Pre-Event #1, January 30, 2020

Los Angeles documentary filmmaker/director Roberta Grossman will present and discuss her internationally acclaimed outstanding Holocaust documentary “Who Will Write Our History”. It explores the story of Emanuel Ringelblum and The Oneyg Shabbos in the Warsaw Ghetto. For more information about the film and filmmaker: https://whowillwriteourhistory.com/about-the-film/

Pre-Event #2, February 27, 2020

Dr. Steven Ross is a Professor of History at USC and Director of The Casden Institute for The Study of Jewish Role In American Life. He will discuss his recent book, “Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America.” 21 weeks on the LA Times best seller list. https://www.amazon.com/Hitler-Los-Angeles-Against-Hollywood/dp/1620405628

Pre-Event #3, March 26, 2020

Yad Vashem scholar, Dr. Na’ama Shik, is the Director of On-Line Learning for The International School of Holocaust Studies. Dr. Shik lectures both in Israel and worldwide on topics related to women in the Holocaust. Her topic will be, “Women in Resistance: The Heroic Role of Women in the Holocaust”. https://www.yadvashem.org/articles/general/why-study-the-issue-of-women.html

Location

SFIXIO

9737 S. Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Strict Dietary Laws Observed

Reception 7:00 pm. Program to begin at 7:30pm.

Registration

$100.00 for all three events, which will include a dessert reception prior to each program, screening of “Who Will Write Our History,” and a copy of the book authored by Dr. Ross, Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America. Cost for single event registration is $50.00

Contact

William S. Bernstein Director Western Region - American Society for Yad Vashem- wbernstein@yadvashemusa.org- 424-273-4460

Donna Elyassian - Senior Director of Development Western Region- American Society for Yad Vashem- delyassian@yadvashemusa.org - 424-273-4460

Yad Vashem

Since its founding sixty-six years ago, Yad Vashem has become synonymous with Holocaust remembrance throughout the world. It is the ultimate source for Holocaust education, documentation, commemoration and research. From the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem's integrated approach incorporates meaningful educational initiatives, groundbreaking research and inspirational exhibits. Its use of innovative

technological platforms maximizes accessibility to the vast information in the Yad Vashem archival collections for an expanding global audience.

Yad Vashem is at the forefront of unceasing efforts to safeguard and impart the memory of the victims and the events of the Shoah period; to document accurately one of the darkest chapters in the history of humanity; and to grapple effectively with the ongoing challenges of keeping the memory of the Holocaust relevant today and for future generations.

The American Society for Yad Vashem (ASYV) was established thirty-eight years ago by a group of dedicated Holocaust survivors to advance the crucial efforts of Yad Vashem through Holocaust education, traveling exhibitions, programming for the next generation, and philanthropy. Since its establishment, ASYV has grown from a handful of dedicated members to hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters throughout the United States.



