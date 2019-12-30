NW Natural Files Oregon General Rate Case

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Natural Gas Company, dba NW Natural, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN), today filed for a general rate increase with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC).



The filing would result in a net revenue increase of $71.4 million to recover costs associated with investments to strengthen and reinforce the natural gas system, provide necessary system maintenance and operational resiliency, and technology upgrades.

If approved as filed, the typical residential customer using 53 therms per month would see an average monthly bill increase of about $6.43. A commercial customer using 242 therms a month would see an average monthly bill increase of about $25.40.

“The proposed rate adjustment is necessary to align customer rates with the cost of providing reliable, safe and efficient service,” said David H. Anderson, president and CEO of NW Natural. “We take our responsibility of serving customers at a reasonable cost very seriously and are submitting this request only after careful consideration and efficiently managing our business.”

NW Natural’s request will not affect customer bills for the 2019-2020 winter season. The filing will be reviewed by the OPUC and other stakeholders in a process that could take up to 10 months.

New rates are expected to be effective Nov. 1, 2020.



About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. When outstanding transactions close, NW Natural Water expects to serve 62,000 people through approximately 25,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Investor Contact: Nikki Sparley Phone: 503-721-2530 Email: n1s@nwnatural.com Media Contact: Melissa Moore Phone: 503-220-2436 Email: msm@nwnatural.com



