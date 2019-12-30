Finalists Announced for Solution Tree’s Fifth Annual DuFour Award

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, Indiana, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, an educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced three finalists for the fifth annual DuFour Award. The award honors one high-performing school that is recognized as a Model PLC on AllThingsPLC.info.



The 2020 DuFour Award finalists include:

Lander Valley High School, Lander, Wyoming

Mountain Meadow Elementary, Pierce County, Washington

Westmont High School, Westmont, Illinois



Each finalist school submitted an essay along with a video demonstrating their commitment to building a successful professional learning community, improving student learning, and advancing instructional best practices.



“The work each of these Model PLC schools is doing on a daily basis is truly impressive,” said Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize their unwavering dedication to helping students achieve at high levels.”



Established in 2015, the award is named in honor of the late Dr. Richard DuFour. An award-winning educator and best-selling author, Dr. DuFour was recognized as one of the leading authorities on the PLC at Work® process.



The DuFour Award winner will be announced during The Summit on PLC at Work® in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 28–30, 2020. The winner will be presented with a check for $25,000 and receive five free registrations ($3,895 value) to the Summit on PLC at Work®.



About Solution Tree

Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 30,000 educators attending professional learning events and more than 4,260 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, hundreds of videos and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities.

