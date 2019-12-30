Could you accurately spot a victim of human trafficking and know what to do?

Youth for Human Rights National Office Director Erica Rodgers explains the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights as a basis of understanding human rights.

Youth for Human Rights will conduct training for social workers, teachers, advocates and citizens in Washington, DC, for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Putting an end to human trafficking starts with acknowledging its existence and gaining the skills to properly recognize and report it.” — Erica Rodgers, Director of Youth for Human Rights National Office

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would you know how to accurately spot a victim of human or sex trafficking? Do you feel confident in your ability to report it to the correct authorities while maintaining your own safety? Youth for Human Rights International will be conducting training in spotting and preventing human trafficking on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, to teach attendees the skills necessary to help save lives from this criminal enterprise.

During the month of January, advocates, organizations and individuals unite to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally, with hundreds of thousands in the United States. According to the Department of Homeland Security, human trafficking is “modern-day slavery and involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.” The victims of this crime in the U.S. are men and women, adults and children, foreign nationals and U.S. citizens. Victims are of all genders, ages, races, countries and socioeconomic statuses.

“The horrors of human trafficking remain largely hidden but are often very prevalent in our communities,” said Erica Rodgers, Director for Youth for Human Rights International’s US National Office in Washington, DC. “Putting an end to human trafficking starts with acknowledging its existence and gaining the skills to properly recognize and report it.”

As human trafficking is an issue that touches every community, including cities, suburbs and rural towns, Youth for Human Rights International’s National Office is launching an initiative to help prevent it in local communities through human trafficking training.

At the training attendees will learn:

• What human trafficking is and how it classifies as modern-day slavery and a human rights abuse.

• How to recognize potential red flags and know the indicators of human trafficking.

• How to safely report victims, helping them find the assistance they need while keeping yourself safe.

The training will take place from 2-4 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office in the Fraser Mansion, 1701 20th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20009. Those interested in attending can do so by going to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-trafficking-training-tickets-87722880497.

Furthermore Youth for Human Rights International has been working to prevent human trafficking on a national and international level for over a decade. Raising awareness of human rights is the necessary undercut to this and so many other human rights issues. Article four of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: “No one shall be held in slavery or servitude; slavery and the slave trade shall be prohibited in all their forms.”

To read all of the human rights as listed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights go to: http://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/ or for descriptive videos of each of the 30 human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org.

About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such a through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits bringing youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has -- and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more about human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org. For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder, go to https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html.



