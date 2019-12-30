Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner Reveals What Autoimmune Disorders Cause Eye Problems

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner says, “There are over 80 different autoimmune disorders, and some can cause eye problems.”If you have an autoimmune disorder, then you are well aware of how it can change the body, nerves, and joints.The eyes are also affected by these disorders and can pose a significant risk to your vision. Sadly, there are a lot of people who do not know many details about whether their eyes are undergoing changes.One such immune disorder attacks and inflames the blood vessels in the back of the eye on the retina, which can affect vision. Yet, it typically manifests itself as a vascular problem. The name of this disorder is autoimmune retinopathy.This underlines the importance of sticking to a routine of eye appointments. It is the most effective way to receive the proper treatments and medications. In doing so, you can lessen the impact the autoimmune disorder will have on your vision. Dr. Mark Fleckner advises that everyone should get an eye screening, especially if they are at the age of 40 and above.“No matter your age, if you start to experience changes, such as cloudiness, blurriness, pain, dryness, or light sensitivity, contact your local eye professional,” says Dr. Mark Fleckner.Seeking help can change the course of a likely severe eye condition for the better. Dr. Mark Fleckner is a highly-trained, board-certified ophthalmologist. He practices in New York and specializes in eye conditions that affect the retina.Here is a list of some autoimmune disorders linked to vision health:- Behcet disease- Lupus- Multiple sclerosis (MS)- Psoriasis- Reiter’s syndrome- Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)- Sjogren's Syndrome- Graves’ disease- Type 1 diabetes- Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease- UveitisAnother way autoimmune disorders can cause eye problems is from the medication needed to deal with these ailments. Some are known to affect eyesight as a side effect.Talk to an ophthalmologist about your autoimmune disorder and the medications you are taking for it—it is vital to the health of your eyesight.Learn about how the disorder you have might be impacting your eyes. Looking at the side effects medications you take can cause you to better understand if they are hurting your vision.Regular eye appointments provide the opportunity to ask questions and get solutions before problems increase.To learn more about ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner, visit his website: http://drmarkfleckner.com/



