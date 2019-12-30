Tommy Harwood shares reviews for Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply

GARBERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply owner and founder Tommy Harwood shares the latest feedback for his successful Redway-based business.California entrepreneur and local businessman, Tommy Harwood, from the community of Whitethorn in Humboldt County, highlights a number of recent reviews posted by delighted customers of Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply, originally founded by Harwood as Southern Humboldt Farm, Feed & Ag Supply, Inc. in 2007."Outstanding place with everything you could possibly need delivered with excellent customer service," says Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply customer Wendy in a recent review. "Very helpful people, very clean store with fair prices!" says another reviewer. "Nice people and a large selection of gardening and homesteading products," adds a third. "They will," they continue, "special order for you, too."Dog lover and Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply customer Ethel, meanwhile, goes on to praise the store's dog-friendly attitude. "You can bring your dog in, and Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply are very nice and have treats," says Ethel. "Great bones," she adds, "and in many sizes."Among Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply's latest reviews is feedback from local teacher Jennifer. "I'm a teacher and came in to get a few packets of seeds for my class," she explains. Though Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply had recently cleared their seed shelves, staff were still eager to help, according to owner and founder Tommy Harwood."They had recently cleared their seed shelves, but got the bags out, dug through them to find what I needed, and gave me more," Jennifer reveals. "Very kind, helpful, and respectful!" adds the local teacher, wrapping up, and concluding Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply's most recent customer reviews."It's great to receive such glowing feedback," suggests Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply owner Tommy Harwood, "and we're proud to put customer satisfaction at the forefront of what we do here at the business."Local business owner and farming expert Harwood has recently spoken at length on topics ranging from the booming U.S. organic food market to California's scheduled ban on a widely used pesticide product. Harwood also recently delved into the Jeff Bezos-backed agriculture startup, Plenty, highlighted local winemakers' fight against climate change, and considered how 5G could revolutionize agriculture and farming across the U.S. and globally.Internet-connected sensors for monitoring and artificial intelligence-powered equipment, he said, facilitated heavily by 5G, will see farmers better positioned than ever to keep a check on everything from the weather and soil nutrient levels to livestock wellness and more, whether they're physically on the farm or not. "While such technology already exists to an extent, it's often let down by poor reliability and slow connection speeds – something which 5G should hopefully resolve almost overnight," Tommy Harwood explained "There's no doubt in my mind that the future of farming is coming," he adds, wrapping up, "and, I believe, it'll be powered and heavily influenced by the next generation of the internet – 5G."Entrepreneur and farming expert Tommy Harwood , a resident of Whitethorn, California, established Southern Humboldt Farm, Feed & Ag Supply, Inc. in 2007. Now known as Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply, the company supports the local economy and employs over 25 members of the small and tightly knit Redway community. The entrepreneur's other ventures include Crop King and business management services firm Good Elements, Inc., among others.



