Iran: Defiant youth attack IRGC’s Khatam ol-Anbiya Construction HQ in Tehran

PARIS, FRANCE, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the November 2019 Iran uprising, defiant youth attacked and torched the IRGC’s Khatam ol-Anbiya Construction Headquarters in the early hours of this morning, December 30, 2019.

Located on the corner of Zarafshan and Shajarian streets in Tehran, Khatam ol-Anbiya is one of the largest IRGC conglomerates for suppression and plunder of the Iranian people’s wealth.

The assault came while the regime’s suppressive forces were on full alert, fearing the upsurge in the uprising.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 30, 2019

