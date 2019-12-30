Issued by NCRI

Iran: Defiant youth attack IRGC’s Khatam ol-Anbiya Construction HQ in Tehran

PARIS, FRANCE, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the November 2019 Iran uprising, defiant youth attacked and torched the IRGC’s Khatam ol-Anbiya Construction Headquarters in the early hours of this morning, December 30, 2019.

Located on the corner of Zarafshan and Shajarian streets in Tehran, Khatam ol-Anbiya is one of the largest IRGC conglomerates for suppression and plunder of the Iranian people’s wealth.

The assault came while the regime’s suppressive forces were on full alert, fearing the upsurge in the uprising.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
December 30, 2019

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

