Solar Power, Wind Power & Renewable Energy Industry Almanac 2020
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Power, Wind Power & Renewable Energy Industry Almanac 2020: Solar Power, Wind Power & Renewable Energy Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms. You will gain vital insights that can help you shape your own strategy for business development, product development and investments.
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
Key Features:
- Industry trends analysis, market data and competitive intelligence
- Market forecasts and Industry Statistics
- Industry Associations and Professional Societies List
- In-Depth Profiles of hundreds of leading companies
- Industry Glossary
- Link to our 5-minute video overview of this industr
Contents, Statistics, Forecasts and Analysis Include:
Major Trends Affecting the Solar Power, Wind Power & Renewable Energy Industry
- Small-Scale Solar Panel Installations Soar Through Subsidies, While Solar Cell Costs Plummet
- Photovoltaic Technologies, Thin-Film Solar and Solar Panel Efficiency
- Utility-Scale Solar Plants, Including Concentrating Solar Power (CSP), Are Operating, But Costs Are Massive
- Wind Power
- Hydroelectric Power
- Geothermal Power
- Biomass, Waste-to-Energy, Waste Methane and Biofuels from Algae
- Ethanol Production Soared, But U.S. Federal Subsidy Expires
- Cellulosic Ethanol Makes Slow Commercial Progress
- Tidal Power
- Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Research Continue/Fuel Cell Cars Enter Market
- Electric Cars and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) to See Massive New Investments by Auto Makers
- Major Research and Advancements in Lithium Batteries/Tesla and Panasonic Open the Gigafactory
- Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles Gain in Popularity/Long Term Potential Is Bright Thanks to Low Shale Gas Prices
- Homes and Commercial Buildings Seek Green Certification
- Smart Electric Grid Technologies Are Adopted
- The Energy Industry Invests in Storage Battery Technologies with an Eye on Distributed Power and Renewables
- Nuclear Energy Moves Ahead in India, China and the Middle East
- New Display Technologies with PLEDs
- Electric Utilities Adopt Coal Emissions Scrubbers While the Industry Tests Carbon Capture and Clean Coal Technologies
- Superconductivity Provides Advanced Electricity Distribution Technology
- Lower Energy Intensity Is a Prime Focus in China/U.S. Achieves Dramatic Energy Intensity Reductions
Solar Power, Wind Power & Renewable Energy Industry Statistics
- Global Alternative Energy Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- S. Alternative Energy Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Approximate Energy Unit Conversion Factors
- Average Heat Content of Selected Biomass Fuels
- Biomass Energy Resource Hierarchy
- Comparison of Alternative Fuels with Gasoline & Diesel
- World Total Primary Energy Consumption by Region: 2015-2050
- World Consumption of Hydroelectricity & Other Renewable Energy by Region: Projections, 2018-2050
- Share of Electricity Generation by Energy Source, U.S.: Projections, 2017-2050
- Energy Consumption by Source & Sector, U.S.: 2018
- Primary Energy Flow by Source & Sector, U.S.: 2018
- Net Electrical Power Generation by Fuel Type, U.S.: 2018
- Net Electrical Power Generation by Fuel Type, U.S.: 1981-August 2019
- Net Electrical Power Generation From Renewable Energy Sources, U.S.: 2000-August 2019
- Total Renewable Electricity Net Generation by Source & State, U.S.: 2018
- Net Electricity Generation from Conventional Hydropower by Sector & Region, U.S.: 2017-2018
- S. Historical Hydroelectric Generation Compared to 20-Year Average for 1999-2018
- Energy Production by Fossil Fuels & Nuclear Power, U.S.: Selected Years, 1950-2018
- Energy Production by Renewable Energy, U.S.: Selected Years, 1955-2018
- Renewable Energy Consumption by Source, U.S.: Selected Years, 1960-2018
- S. Renewable Energy Consumption by Energy Source, 2012 vs. 2018
- Renewable Energy Consumption in the Residential, Commercial & Industrial Sectors, U.S.: 2012-2018
- Renewable Energy Consumption in the Transportation & Electric Power Sectors, U.S.: 2012-2018
- Fuel Ethanol Production & Consumption, U.S.: 1981- July 2019
- Biodiesel Production & Consumption, U.S.: 2001- July 2019
- Top 10 Countries by Installed Wind Generating Capacity: 2018
- Top 15 U.S. States by Installed Wind Generating Capacity: 3rd Quarter 2019
- Net Electricity Generation from Wind by Region, All Sectors, U.S.: 2008-2018
- S. Department of Energy Funding for Science & Energy Programs: 2017-2019
- Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Energy, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2017-2019
- Estimated Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for New Electricity Generation by Energy Source
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- ABB Ltd
- Abengoa SA
- Acciona SA
- Aecon Group Inc
- AES Corporation (The)
- AGL Energy Limited
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc
- Alstom SA
- Ameresco Inc
- American Superconductor Corporation
- Arotech Corporation
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc
- Avista Corporation
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
- Badger Meter Inc
- Ballard Power Systems Inc
- BASF SE
- BP plc
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc
- Cabot Corporation
- Cameco Corporation
- Canadian Solar Inc
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- CEZ AS
- Chevron Corporation
- CITIC Envirotech Ltd
- Cosan Limited
- Covanta Holding Corporation
- Dominion Energy Inc
- DowDupont Inc
- EMCORE Corporation
- Entegris Inc
- Entergy Corporation
- Equinor ASA
- Exelon Corporation
- Exide Technologies
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- First Solar Inc
- FuelCell Energy Inc
- General Electric Company (GE)
- Green Plains Inc
- Halliburton Company
- Hitachi Limited
- HOCHTIEF AG
- Hyflux Ltd
- Iberdrola SA
- IDACORP Inc
- Ingersoll-Rand plc
- NextEra Energy Inc
- Nordex SE
- Novozymes A/S
- Orano SA
- Pacific Ethanol Inc
- Panasonic Corporation
- Porvair plc
- Reliance Power Limited
- ReNu Energy Limited
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- SFC Energy AG
- Sharp Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Sulzer Ltd
- Suncor Energy Inc
- SunPower Corporation
- Tata Power
- Tesla Inc
- Toshiba Corporation
- Total SA
- Ultralife Corporation
- Umicore SA
- Veolia Environnement SA
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- VINCI SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp7uld
Source: Plunkett Research Ltd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.