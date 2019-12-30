Urgent! Police Suffering From PTSD Across America Head Into The New Year When Their Suicide Rates Traditionally Increase

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EndPTSD ‘s TTMPT.Org A Registered 501(c)3 Non-Profit (With A Working Solution To The Crisis) Is Launching Their New Year’s Fundraiser And Heightened Awareness Campaign For Cops Across The US Suffering From Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).



The Beginning Of The Year Can Be A Significant Challenge For Law Enforcement With PTSD As They Come Off The Holiday Season with feelings Of Anxiety And Depression. While Most Feel Joyful Around The Holidays, Officers With PTSD May Experience Overwhelming Sadness And Shame. After The Festivities Are Over, Despair Can Set In Putting Additional Stress On Their Daily Lives. The Result Can Be Devastating and May Lead To Self-Destructive Behavior Or Suicide.

This year alone 213 officers in the US have committed suicide.

There are approximately 1 million police officers throughout the US and close to 240,000 of them have PTSD.

Roughly 330,000 cops have partial symptoms that can eventually lead to PTSD if not properly addressed.

PTSD can happen from one extreme traumatic situation or from exposure to many stressful incidents over time. These pressures in some officers may lead to physical and mental health problems that could result in overwhelming anxiety, depression, phobias, high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disorders, destructive behavior; such as domestic violence, alcoholism, eating disorders, prescription drug abuse and unintentional overreactions on the job with peers and the public.

With End PTSD’s, TTMPT (Talk To Me Post Tour) peer facilitator program, officers can anonymously communicate with trained, active and retired law enforcement volunteers to get the help they need to process, share, talk through what they’ve experienced and de-stress without fear of losing their status at work or job. If need be, those who are in crises would be referred to professional therapists for further treatment.

We are asking for those who benefit from the hard work and protection that our police provide, to please donate to the End PTSD’s TTMPT.org program so our police officers across the US get the help they need — to remain healthy while protecting our great nation.

PROTECT AND SERVE THOSE WHO PROTECT AND SERVE.

About End PTSD’s TTMPT.org

Developed “By Police, For Police, With Police”. EndPTSD's Post Tour Processing is an independent not-for-profit group of committed and concerned retired officers and police professionals, formed to address a gap in the services available for law enforcement. It was the Executive Board of TTMPT who identified and developed the anonymous preventive program to make available a viable solution for police officers that would not otherwise have a place to support each other during a time of overwhelming stress.

TTMPT Board Of Directors:

Robyn Cannariato

Chris Hetherington

Dennis J. McCreight

Philip Schoppmann

Timothy Whitcomb

Charles L’Hommedieu Jr.

James H. Banish

Jerry Leary

David Grand

To donate and for more info please go to: TTMPT.org

For more info please go to: https://ttmpt.com

To Donate go to: https://ttmpt.org

Facebook Donations: https://www.facebook.com/donate/830535457386599/

Contact:

Robyn Cannariato

(516) 480-3579

Location:

John Shields Detective Agency

310 Fifth Avenue / 6th Fl.

New York New York

10001

Attn: TTMPT.org

End PTSD In Blue End PTSD



