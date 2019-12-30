François Desjardins, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank Financial Group to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- François Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer at Laurentian Bank Financial Group, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 7, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. (ET) in Toronto.



This event will be broadcast live via webcast at https://lbcfg.ca, in the section Investor Centre, under Presentations and Events. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 3,200 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.





Information :

Hélène Soulard Assistant Vice President, Communications 514 284-4500, extension 40015 helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca



