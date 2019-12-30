Global Online Airline Booking Market Outlook, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Airline Booking Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online Airline Booking Competition Becomes More Intense



Digital flight bookings on the growth path globally

Above one-half of air travel sales worldwide are generated online, and the growth is projected to continue through 2023, according to the report. The airlines' direct booking channel is faced with growing competition from online travel agencies specialized in flight, as well as new entrants such as Amazon. In response to competitive pressure, airlines are investing in improving their digital offerings, adding features powered by innovative technology into their mobile and desktop platforms.



Air travel bookings via mobile apps becoming more popular

Mobile apps especially are growing in popularity as a major channel for booking flights and ancillaries. Close to one-third of respondents in an international survey from 2019 downloaded airline apps, as cited in the report. Above one-quarter of respondents in another global survey would use such apps to purchase last-minute air travel items, such as extra luggage. Overall, above seven in ten air travellers valued the digital experience that airlines and travel companies offered to them.

