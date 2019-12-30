Eye Consultants of Northern Virginia is Moving Locations

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Va., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 2, 2020, Eye Consultants of Northern Virginia, PC (ECNV) will be seeing patients in their new Springfield office location! The new office will be located in the Cary Building just across the parking lot from their old location. The Cary Building is a landmark in the Springfield area built in 1972. The three-story brick office/medical building is known for its unique architecture. The building features two wings, a two-story glass rotunda and a large pond with fountains that overlooks the 157-acre, 18-hole Springfield Golf and Country Club located across the street. The property features ample free parking and handicapped accessible parking spaces.



"Our practice is growing, and we realized we needed additional space to accommodate both our adult and pediatric practices," said Haresh Ailani, MD, managing partner of ECNV. The new office space will feature two expanded waiting rooms, one for adults and one especially for pediatrics. Additional exam and testing rooms, spacious waiting areas as well as a newly designed optical shop will better serve the needs of their patients in a comfortable and inviting space.

Come visit Eye Consultants of Northern Virginia at their new Springfield office location starting January 2, 2020! It is the Cary building located at 8136 Old Keene Mill Road, Suite B-300. You can call them at 703-451-6111 to schedule an appointment or contact them online at www.ecnv.com.







