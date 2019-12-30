Zephyr Real Estate’s Rich Bennett Sets Record-Breaking Condo Sale in Corona Heights

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rich Bennett recently sold the condominium located at 4066 17 th Street in Corona Heights at a record-breaking price per square foot of $1,874. Until now, the highest square-footage price in that area was $1,566 in 2018. Over the past 10 years, price per square foot has more than doubled from $809 in 2009. This condo that looks and feels like a house listed at $999,000 and sold for well over asking at $1,250,000.



The two-bedroom, one-bath condo was freshly refurbished inside and has abundant outdoor space including a front yard, a Japanese-style garden and a rear deck. Situated atop a hillside, the views of the Castro hills are lovely.

Corona Heights, often considered part of the Castro and Upper Market neighborhoods, stretches between Buena Vista Park and Eureka Valley. Centrally located near the Castro district, Corona Heights is known as a lively community with a small-town feel.

Bennett works from Zephyr’s Upper Market office and has been with the firm for 10 years. Originally from Michigan where he earned a degree in finance from the University of Michigan, he has lived in San Francisco since 1991. His local knowledge and experience have provided him with exceptional marketing and sales skills, valuable assets for his clients.

"Rich’s understanding of the San Francisco market and his attention to detail proves time and again that he is well equipped to serve his clients,” commented Matthew Borland, Managing Broker/Partner. “Well done, Rich."

He may be reached at richbennett@zephyrsf.com or 415.305.4911.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7a416b3-5e75-4101-b41a-e3526f2d9a89

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8728ed8a-5ff0-4512-927e-4cf31db727d0

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

4066 17th Street exterior 4066 17th Street exterior 4066 17th Street garden 4066 17th Street garden



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.