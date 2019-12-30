NatureSweet® Launches NEW 10oz Constellation™ Pack Size

The No. 1 grower of best-tasting tomatoes introduces a new 10 oz. medley offering under the Constellation™ brand portfolio

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by its mission to transform the lives of agricultural workers in North America, NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com) continues to expand its portfolio with great tasting products that consumers will love.

With 9,000 full-time, hardworking Associates, NatureSweet® is introducing a new Constellation™ pack size that will surely drive trial and attract new consumers to the tomato medley category. The new 10 oz. medley is the perfect blend of our best tomatoes.

“Through our recent consumer research, we learned there was a demand for our most popular tomato colors like red, yellow, and orange at an introductory price” says Michael Desamero, Brand Manager. “Because of this insight, we developed a new Constellation offering that will give new consumers a pathway into the exciting world of medley tomatoes.”

NatureSweet® Constellation™ tomatoes are perfect for the tomato lover that can’t choose just one NatureSweet® tomato variety! Like all NatureSweet® tomatoes, the new 10 oz. medley package is available year-round and will be coming soon to your local retailer.

About NS Brands, Ltd.®

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantee great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

