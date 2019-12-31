2019 Gay Travel Awards Winners Revealed!

23 Leading LGBTQ+, inclusive and accepting winners selected from hundreds of finalists.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GayTravel.com -- a trusted resource for LGBTQ+ travelers across the globe – today announced the winners of The 2019 Gay Travel Awards℠.

The mission of the Gay Travel Awards is to recognize and promote select LGBTQ+ welcoming properties, events, destinations, and travel-related companies around the world. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help to inspire other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusiveness and acceptance. This year, 23 winners were selected from hundreds of nominees.

"The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select organizations which exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness, superb customer service, and hospitality excellence," said Charlie Rounds, Editor of GayTravel.com.

This year’s Gay Travel Award sponsors were Andrew Christian and MËNAJI Advanced Men’s Skin Care.

A complete list of this year’s categories and winners are listed alphabetically below and on the Gaytravel.com blog:

Airline - Southwest Airlines

Bed & Breakfast / Inn - Inn on the Alameda (Santa Fe, New Mexico)

Car Rental - Advantage Rent a Car

Cruise Line - Disney Cruise Line

Destination - Banff & Lake Louise, Canada

Event - Gay Wine Weekend (Sonoma, CA)

Hidden Gem - Kahanda Kanda (Sri Lanka)

Hotel, Bar - Fifty Mils, Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Hotel, Beach Resort - The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands)

Hotel, Boutique - XV Beacon (Boston, MA)

Hotel, Business - Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina​

Hotel, Casino - San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Hotel, City - The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

Hotel, Family - Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress (Orlando, FL)

Hotel, Golf - Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort &

The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa (Palm Springs, CA)

Hotel, Honeymoon - Sri panwa, Phuket (Thailand)

Hotel, Luxury - The St. Regis Mexico City

Hotel, Pride - The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta

Hotel, Spa & Wellness - Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve (Puerto Rico)

Hotel, Wedding - South Seas Island Resort (Captiva Island, FL)

Pride - NYC Pride

Tour Operator - HE Travel

About the Gay Travel Awards:

The mission of the Gay Travel Awards is to recognize and promote select destinations and travel-related companies around the globe. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help to inspire and challenge other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusiveness as well as to constantly improve their amenities and service levels for the LGBTQ+ Community.

For more information on the awards, please visit www.gaytravelawards.com.

About GayTravel.com

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants throughout the world. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable.

For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook and Twitter, @GayTravelInsta on Instagram.



