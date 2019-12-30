SOCIAL MEDIA SUPERSTAR/ INFLUENCER EMMA CHAMBERLAIN LAUNCHES HER OWN CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE BRAND USING STEEPED COFFEE BAGS

A NEW GENERATION IS REDEEMING SINGLE-SERVE COFFEE BY EMBRACING THE STEEPED COFFEE BREWING METHOD

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Emma Chamberlain speaks, some 17 million combined faithful YouTube subscribers and Instagram followers listen. And the current buzz is all about the internet sensation’s love of coffee with the launch of her very own coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, in collaboration with Bixby Roasting Co. and Steeped Coffee . “This is one of the coolest things I think I’ve ever done because you know me, I’ve been passionate about coffee forever.”The announcement created seismic waves among her legions of fans, proud of what she’s accomplished. Equally as exciting, it signals a trend from an even wider audience towards a more sustainable single-serve coffee movement taking place through the Steeped Coffee brewing method. That’s because Chamberlain Coffee is only available in the single-serve Chamberlain Steeped Coffee Bags, brewed similar to tea, which are made using compostable and renewable materials, making every cup eco-friendly. Chamberlain explains, “I’ve never had an efficient way to bring coffee around with me while traveling or an efficient way to make coffee at home that was actually really really good.”When searching for the perfect solution, Emma approached her favorite coffee roaster, Los Angeles based Bixby Roasting Co., with an idea to collaborate on a unique roast profile in innovative new packaging. Chamberlain’s goal was to simply share a single serving of freshly roasted specialty coffee that is delicious, easy, & guilt-free with her fans. She wanted no machines, pods, or extra plastic packaging.Emma and Bixby turned to Steeped Coffee as the perfect fit to offer a great cup of coffee anytime, anywhere, in minutes. Santa Cruz-based startup Steeped, Inc ( www.steepedcoffee.com ), developed its award-winning proprietary brewing method that’s revolutionizing the way people drink coffee to deliver a simple consistent barista-approved cup. Every single-serving Steeped Coffee Bag is crafted for quality, convenience, and sustainability.“My goal with this was to basically give everyone a way to make coffee easily that actually tastes good,” says Emma. “I am just super excited that I was able to create this exact product.”Each Chamberlain Steeped Coffee Bag is pre-ground, pre-dosed, and nitro-sealed for freshness using 100% specialty coffee from Bixby Roasting Co. After personally sampling craft coffee from over 15 countries, Emma selected a blend of sustainably grown coffees from Colombia, Guatemala, & Nicaragua that are hand-roasted in small batches at Bixby’s L.A. headquarters. The result is a rich and smooth cup with hints of chocolate and cherry.“We couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration,” says Bixby Founder and CEO, Remington Hotchkis. “Partnering with the innovative team at Steeped producing the perfect single-serve coffee and someone as dynamic and forward-thinking as Emma is a dream come true.”“I feel like coffee is something I have always shared with close friends and family. It’s something I’ve always made very sacred with the people that I love.” Chamberlain tells her audience, “You guys are very important people to me in my life. So, in a sense, this is our coffee bonding in a weird way because you’re not here in my house with me to make coffee, so instead, we can be drinking the same cup.”Emma began creating content on YouTube last year & has gained over 8.5 million subscribers and 950 million views to date. Time Magazine included Chamberlain in their 2019 list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet as well as the Time Magazine 100 Next List. The New York Times wrote "Emma Chamberlain, 18, is the funniest person on YouTube," W Magazine wrote that she is "the most interesting girl on YouTube."Steeped Coffee launched when serial entrepreneur and coffee lover Josh Wilbur decided to combine the convenience of a single-serving brew method with the premium quality of ethically sourced coffee. Wilbur wanted to redeem the environmental dilemma created by wasteful coffee pods, while also providing a convenient solution for the growing specialty coffee industry.Features of Steeped Coffee include:● 100% Specialty Coffee: no additives or instant powers, just delicious coffee● No Machines Required: unplugged● Guilt-Free Packaging: made using compostable packaging● Full Immersion Filter: renewable plant-based non-GMO filters that regulate ideal water-in maximum flavor-out● Ultrasonically Sealed: no glues, staples, or wasted materialsSteeped Inc. is based in Santa Cruz,California.



