UNAMID Welcomes Framework Agreement between Transitional Government and the Darfur Track

UNAMID welcomes the framework agreement signed between the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Darfur armed movements (Darfur Track) during the peace talks in Juba, South Sudan, on 28 December 2019. The agreement demonstrates progress in advancing the peace process as it outlines key issues and principles that would guide the ongoing negotiations and serves as a basis for a fair and comprehensive peace agreement.

UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative and Joint Chief Mediator, Jeremiah Mamabolo, commended the signing of the framework agreement and said, “This is a very positive development confirming the political will and readiness of the parties to reach a comprehensive peace agreement. We congratulate the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Darfur parties on this step and encourage them to continue in the same vein.”

“UNAMID shall continue to support the peace talks in Juba in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2495 (2019) and within its capability in order to assist all parties to the negotiation process to achieve the ultimate goal of lasting peace and a prosperous future for all the Sudanese people,” Mr. Mamabolo added.



