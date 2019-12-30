Greenliant Provides High Performance and Ultra High Endurance with NVMe U.2 EnduroSLC™ Industrial Enterprise SSDs

High Reliability Data Storage Reaches 30 DWPD for 5 Years

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant is now sampling its NVMe U.2 EnduroSLC™ Industrial Enterprise EX Series solid state drives (SSDs) to customers that require ultra high endurance primary storage with sustainable low latency and high performance in extreme environments. Designed with Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology, NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs provide ultra robust data retention and ultra high system-level lifetime endurance of 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years. See NVMe U.2 EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSD information at http://bit.ly/NVMe-U2-Enterprise-SSD .



Benefits of NVMe U.2 EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSDs with 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND include:

Ultra High Endurance: Achieves 30 DWPD for 5 years

High Capacity: Offered from 800 GB to 1.92 TB

High Performance: Reaches up to 2,600/1,900 MB/s read/write

On-Chip Adaptive RAID: Improves SSD reliability

Power Interrupt Data Protection: Helps prevent data corruption during power failures

Industrial Temperature: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

Data Security: Supports AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase

“For the highest levels of data integrity, Greenliant’s NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSDs implement on-chip adaptive RAID,” said Xuanhui Li, Vice President of Business Development, Datacenter Products, Greenliant. “With Greenliant’s NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSDs, customers can achieve the efficiency and scalability required to meet the demands of write intensive applications in harsh environments.”

Availability

Greenliant is sampling its new G7200 Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs to customers now, and expects to start shipping in volume production by end of 2019. Greenliant also plans to ship its 3-bit-per-cell (3D TLC NAND) Enterprise PX Series SSDs in capacities from 960 GB to 3.84 TB in the first quarter of 2020. For more information about NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSD products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales .

About EnduroSLC™ Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and EnduroSLC are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5c5582c-cbce-47a7-81af-b457e4aa5ae8

Media Contact: Tara Yingst Greenliant Systems 408-200-8062 media@greenliant.com

