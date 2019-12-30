Official pledges to promote cultural entrepreneurship

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 30 - The State Secretary for Creative Industries of Ministry of Culture João Pedro da Cunha Lourenço said Monday pointed to the promotion of cultural entrepreneurship as setor's top priority, aimed to contribute to the countries economic development.,

João Pedro da Cunha Lourenço, who was appointed Friday, made the pledge at the end of his swearing in ceremony by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The State Secretary for the Culture underlined the close relation between creative industry and the producers and job creation, adding that this advantage can benefit the national economy.

He also defended the promotion of partnership to develop the cultural industry, targeting the improvement of the social and economic conditions of the national artists.

During ceremony, the head of State also sworn in José Filomeno Bartolomeu Pedro as the deputy Governor for the Political, social and economic sector of the Bengo province, and also Agostinho da Rocha Fernandes da Silva as deputy Governor of the technical and infrastructure services of the same province.

