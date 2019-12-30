2019 Study on Biorefineries: Can They Save the Global Disposable Hygiene Products Industry?
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Can Biorefineries save the Global Disposable Hygiene Products Industry?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Disposable absorbent hygiene products (AHPs), consisting of baby diapers, femcare products (sanitary pads, panty liners, etc.) and adult incontinence (AI) products, are big business.
Forecasts vary, but the combined global value of these markets at retail was around $90 billion in 2018. Consequently, there are very sophisticated embedded networks for the manufacture and supply of AHPs, and there is a lot of vested interest in maintaining business as usual.
It is not always recognized by consumers, however, that despite their undoubted convenience and contribution to healthy living, AHPs are currently all based on petroleum-derived plastics. They are primarily based on polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE) or polyester (PET) that has been converted, in combination with wood pulp, superabsorbent polymers (SAP) and elastics, into nonwoven fabrics by the spunbonding and meltblowing extrusion processes known as spunmelt.
The report includes:
- An overview of the market size and structure of global disposable hygiene products market and a description of its key players
- Information on bio-derived alternatives for disposable hygiene product that already exist, or are under development
- A look at the initiatives taken for recycling of disposable hygiene products in various areas
- Evaluation of major developments and market dynamics for disposable absorbent hygiene products (AHPs)
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
- EU Single-Use Plastics Directive
- Pending U.S. legislation
- EDANA Outlook 2019 Conference
- Disposable Wipes Advantages
- Obstacles to Bioplastics Development
Chapter 2: The Size and Structure of the AHPs Market
- AHP Drivers for Growth
- China's Growth in AHP Consumption
- Emerging AHP Markets Potential
- Increasing Demand for AI Products
Chapter 3: The Size and Structure of the Global Spunbond and Meltblown
- Nonwovens Market
- The Spunbonding Process
- Spunbond Technology Development
- The Meltblowing Process
- Multiple Beams and Composites
- Reicofil Technology
- Polypropylene
Chapter 4: The Recycling of AHPs
- PureCycle
- Loop Industries
- Embraced Recycling Project
- Contarina Success in Italy
- Interlinked
- Going Beyond Recycling
- Italy's End of Waste Decree
Chapter 5: The Bioplastics Market and Key Developments for AHPs
- Three Generations of Biorefinery
- Adding Complexity
- Current Bioplastics Production
- Natureworks Ingeo
- Kimberly-Clark Ingeo Developments
- Fitesa Biopolymer Bicomponent
- Total Corbion
- NatureWorks Expansion and Methane Development
- PHAs
- Metabolix and ADM
- Danimer Scientific
- Novamont Mater-Bi and Origo-Bi
- Plastic Bubbles Probe
- Drop-In Biopolymers
- PET Monomers
- Virent BioForming and PlantBottle
- PEF
- Avantium Technologies
- Bio-Polypropylene
- Neste Technology
- Borealis
- Mitusi Bio-PP
- Braskem Bio-PE
- Braskem Bio-PP
- I'm Green Recycled
- Lenzing Web Technology
Chapter 6: A Shopping List of Bio-Derived Components
- Superabsorbents
- Stretch Elastics
- Adhesives
- Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Avantium Technologies
- Borealis
- Braskem
- Danimer Scientific
- Fitesa
- Kimberly-Clark
- Lenzing
- Mitusi
- Natureworks
- Neste Technology
- Novamont
- Total Corbion
- Virent
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6elbza
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.