Stratabound Announces Further Board Changes and CFO Appointment

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (“Stratabound” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Terrence Byberg has been appointed Interim Chairman of the Board and that Ms. Christina Wu has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Byberg has been a Director of the Company since May, 2016 and will continue to serve as Executive Vice President of Stratabound, a position he has held since October 2017. Mr. Byberg has served as a Director of a number of other corporate boards and has forty-three years of international mining experience in Canada, USA, Mexico, Greece, Australia and the Philippines with extensive public company experience in the areas of management, production and operations. He has been Founder and Vice President of Mining for Chieftain Metals, Inc, Founder, President and CEO of Silver Eagle Mines, Inc., President and Chief Operating Officer of Philippine Gold, General Manager for Exall Resources, General Manager for TVX in Northern Quebec and Greece, and General Manager for Royal Oak in Yellowknife, NWT. Mr. Byberg is a Graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines.

Ms. Wu brings ten plus years of experience in the financial services sector with her most recent role as Senior Financial Analyst with Marelli Support Services Inc. Her experience includes preparation of corporate financial reporting, accounting, bookkeeping and all related matters required for the financial support function of Canadian public companies. She has held increasingly responsible positions with RSM, Canada LLP; Enterprise Business Group, Collins Barrow and Henderson Partners LLP.

Mr. Michael Page has retired as Vice President of Exploration in order to serve as an Independent Director of the Company such that the Board may maintain its mandate of three independent Directors serving on the various Board Committees.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained Dentons LLP, Calgary as its solicitor and legal representative replacing its former solicitor Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO of the Company stated, “We congratulate and welcome both Mr. Byberg and Ms. Wu in their new appointments as well as Dentons LLP as our new solicitor. With these and our other new Board appointments announced on Dec. 20th, the private placement by Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd., completion of our Yukon properties payments and our new McIntyre Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick we look forward to maintaining our momentum into 2020 and beyond.”

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For further information, please see the Golden Culvert presentation and the NI 43-101 technical report on the Stratabound web site, www.stratabound.com .

