Molecular Data Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 11,500,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) at a price to the public of US$5.38 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$61.87 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market today under the ticker symbol “MKD.”



The Company has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,725,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price per ADS.

AMTD Global Markets Limited, Fosun Hani Securities Limited and Boustead Securities, LLC are acting as the representatives of the underwriters jointly.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a risk of total loss.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters: (1) AMTD Global Markets Limited, Address: 23/F - 25/F Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, by telephone at +852-3163-3288, or via email: prospectus@amtdgroup.com; (2) Fosun Hani Securities Limited, Address: Suite 2101 – 2105, 21/F, Champion Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, by telephone at +852-2869-1318, or by emailing: project.magic@fosunhani.com; (3) Boustead Securities, LLC, Address: 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA, by telephone at +1-949-502-4408 or by emailing offerings@boustead1828.com.

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company’s e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data Weixin account, Chemical Community App and other ancillary platforms.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Molecular Data Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-400-6021-666

E-mail: Investor@molbase.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: molbase@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: molbase@tpg-ir.com

Source: Molbase



