Automotive Clutch Market Projections to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive clutch market was worth US$ 9.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 14.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2024.



A growing automotive industry coupled with the rising demand for electric vehicles are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The requirement for the automotive clutch is increased by advancements in the automotive industry and shifting preference from manual to semi-automatic or fully automatic transmission systems in vehicles.



Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the growing need for fuel-efficient automotive systems have catalyzed the development of improved and advanced clutches such as Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) system, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are expanding their production capacities by introducing innovative facilities to meet the growing demand of the consumers.



Other factors positively influencing the market growth include increasing purchasing power, a rise in the standards of living and rapid urbanization in the emerging nations.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aisin Seiki, Magneti Marelli, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen, BorgWarner, Valeo, Eaton Corporation, WABCO, EXEDY Corporation, F.C.C. Company, NSK, AMS Automotive, APLS Automotive Industries, Jatco, Allison Transmission, FTE automotive, etc.



Key Questions Answered in the Report



How has the global automotive clutch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive clutch industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transmission type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the clutch type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the clutch disk/plate size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive clutch industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive clutch industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive clutch industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive clutch industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Clutch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Clutch Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Clutch Disk/Plate Size

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Vehicles

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

7.1 Manual Transmission

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automatic Transmission

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Clutch Type

8.1 Friction Clutch

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Dog Clutch

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hydraulic Clutch

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Clutch Disk/Plate Size

9.1 Below 9 Inches

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 9 Inches to 10 Inches

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 10 Inches to 11 Inches

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 11 Inches and Above

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Aftermarket

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 OEM

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Material Type

11.1 Ceramic

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Organic

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.1 Others

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Asia Pacific

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 North America

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Forecast



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Aisin Seiki

17.3.2 Magneti Marelli

17.3.3 Schaeffler Group

17.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen

17.3.5 BorgWarner

17.3.6 Valeo

17.3.7 Eaton Corporation

17.3.8 WABCO

17.3.9 EXEDY Corporation

17.3.10 F.C.C. Company

17.3.11 NSK

17.3.12 AMS Automotive

17.3.13 APLS Automotive Industries

17.3.14 Jatco

17.3.15 Allison Transmission

17.3.16 FTE Automotive



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cryvk2

