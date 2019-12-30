VERUS INTERNATIONAL ENGAGES TOP TEN NATIONAL PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

/EIN News/ -- Gaithersburg, MD, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) announced today that it has engaged CBIZ Mayer Hoffman McCann, LLC (“CBIZ MHM”) as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm. Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. (“MHM”) will provide all attest services, including audit and review services, and CBIZ will provide all non-attest services, including consulting, tax, and advisory services. CBIZ MHM is the financial services division of CBIZ, Inc., and is one of the top ten accounting providers in the United States with over 2,000 professionals nationwide in over 30 offices.



“Engaging a top-tier national public accounting firm will provide investors and financial partners with an added measure of confidence as we continue growing the Company,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar.

Operational Update

Verus is also pleased to announce that it has hired industry veteran Robert Holz to spearhead sales of its candy operations. Mr. Holz most recently served as National Sales Director at Rivo USA, where he managed trade channels for major brands such as Mrs. Fields and Skinny Girl. He has considerable experience gaining shelf space for leading consumer brands across a wide range of retailers, including Kroger, Target, and other major chains. Verus is adding manufacturing capacity and personnel in anticipation of a significant expansion of its Major League Baseball (“MLB”) confectionary sales during 2020.

The Company is completing its packaging designs to reflect 2020 MLB team logos and has successfully transitioned to baseball-themed gummi shapes featuring baseballs, gloves, bats, and hats. Initial feedback from retailers of the baseball-themed gummi shapes has been excellent. Verus will be entering the 2020 MLB season with unique product shapes that will differentiate the line from all other gummi brands.

About Verus International

Verus is a global, emerging multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company developing branded product lines in the U.S., South America, and the Middle East. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTCQB: VRUS). Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.verusfoods.com , and via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods and the Big League Foods subsidiary Twitter feed @BigLeagueFoods.

