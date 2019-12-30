Adult Diapers: Analysis of Worldwide Markets, Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adult diaper market was worth US$ 13.25 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 20.28 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.22% during 2019-2024.



Some manufacturers enhance the quality of the inner lining with vitamin E, aloe vera and other skin-friendly compounds. These diapers can be indispensable for adults with conditions like mobility impairment, incontinence or severe diarrhea.



Global Adult Diaper Market Drivers/Constraints:



As a result of the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence amongst the geriatric population, the demand for adult diapers has increased, particularly for products with improved fluid absorption and retention capacities.



The rising hygiene consciousness among the consumers has created a positive impact on the demand for adult diapers. The market is also experiencing a high growth in the developing regions on account of increasing awareness and easy product availability.



Due to technological advancements, multiple adult diaper variants have been introduced in the market which are thinner and more comfortable with enhanced skin friendliness and odor control. This is expected to create a positive impact on the growth of the global adult diaper industry.



The use of harmful chemicals in diapers can cause the skin to become red, sore, tender and irritated. This represents one of the major factors which can restrain the market growth across the globe.



Breakup by Product Type:



On the basis of type, adult pad type diaper is the most popular product as it can be worn inside regular underwear to catch leaks and absorb moisture without irritating the skin. Adult pad type diaper is followed by adult flat type diaper and adult pant type diaper.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Based on distribution channel, pharmacies represent the largest segment as they are mostly located in and around residential areas, as a result of which, they form a convenient point of purchase for the consumers. They are followed by convenience stores, online and others.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the global adult diaper market. This can be attributed to the expanding geriatric population and awareness campaigns led by the manufacturers aimed at removing the stigma attached to urinary incontinence in the region. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Attends Healthcare Group Ltd.

Paul Hartmann AG

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

