2019 Smart Buildings: To Unlock the Value Opportunities, First Break Down Those Silos

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Buildings: To Unlock the Value Opportunities, First Break Down Those Silos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following a first edition published in 2017 encompassing smart home and smart buildings, this new report focuses on smart buildings with their own market characteristics and the key factors impacting the market.

The report mainly covers four sub-segments of smart building: energy management, security, in-building connectivity, and elevators.

For each of these building facilities, we provide the key stakes faced by building managers, the solutions existing today and the different types of players involved.

It also provides forecasts of connected objects comprising the smart building market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Definition and Scope
2.1. Global context
2.2. Smart Buildings, PropTech, ConTech
2.3. Scope of the present report: Smart Buildings
2.4. Impact of digital technologies in the building sector
2.5. Certification labels for buildings

3. Smart Building-Related Services
3.1. Energy Management

  • Context, benefits
  • Smart HVAC
  • Smart lighting
  • Ecosystem
  • Trends

3.2. Physical Security

  • Context, benefits
  • Solutions
  • Ecosystem
  • Trends

3.3. In-building Connectivity

  • Context, benefits
  • Technologies : Wifi, small cells, DAS
  • Operating models
  • Ecosystem
  • Private LTE

3.4. Predictive Maintenance

  • Concept and benefits
  • Smart elevators

4. Market Trends
4.1. Synthesis
4.2. Real' smart building
4.3. Key players
4.4. Drivers and barriers
4.5. Market sizing

Companies Mentioned

  • American Tower
  • Aptilo
  • Assa Abloy
  • AT&T
  • Avob
  • Axis Communications
  • Boingo
  • Bosch
  • Cisco
  • Cobham
  • Comfy
  • Commscope
  • Connectivity Wireless
  • Corning
  • Crown Castle
  • Current
  • DAS Group Professionals
  • Distech Controls
  • Durst
  • Energy Star
  • Ericsson
  • Everything Everywhere
  • ExteNet
  • Hikvision
  • Hilton
  • Honeywell
  • Huawei
  • HubOne
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Interact
  • ip.access
  • JMA Wireless
  • Johnson Controls
  • KMC Controls
  • KONE
  • MulteFire
  • Nokia
  • OTIS
  • Philips
  • PTC
  • Ruckus
  • Schindler
  • Schneider Electric
  • SFR Business
  • Siemens
  • Smart Building Alliance
  • Solid
  • Sprint
  • thyssenkrupp
  • T-Mobile
  • Tyco
  • Verisure
  • Verizon
  • Zinwave

