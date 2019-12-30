Global Adhesives & Sealants Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% Between 2019 and 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Butyl, Polysulfide), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 58.9 billion in 2019 to USD 73.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 and 2024.



The rising demand for adhesives and sealants across various applications, such as paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather & footwear, assembly, and others, is expected to drive the growth of the adhesives & sealants market. The environmental regulations in the North American and European countries regarding the production of chemical- and petro-based products are restraining the growth of the adhesives & sealants market.



Based on application, the paper & packaging segment is expected to lead the adhesives market during the forecast period



The paper & packaging application accounts for the largest share in the adhesives & sealants market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2019 and 2024. The growth of this segment is expected to be driven by increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications. These applications range from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials.



The silicone-based resin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Silicone sealants are very versatile products that have excellent resistance to UV radiation, ozone, and most chemicals. They offer good thermal stability, low-temperature flexibility, and long-term aging properties. The formulations typically include adhesion promoters and fillers to increase flexibility and tensile strength. The use of these sealants in high-growth applications, including expansion joints between dissimilar materials, and for weather sealing in high-rise buildings, airport runways, and highways has also increased their demand.



APAC is expected to lead the adhesives & sealants market during the forecast period



The APAC region is projected to lead the adhesives & sealants market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value. APAC has emerged as one of the leading producers as well as consumers of adhesives & sealants due to the increasing domestic demand, rising income levels, and easy access to resources. According to OICA, APAC led the vehicle production market in 2018. Automotive & transportation is one of the major application of adhesives & sealants in this region. The economic growth in the APAC region, particularly in emerging markets, such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, is contributing to the increase in the number of infrastructure projects, which is expected to drive the demand for adhesives & sealants in the building & construction application.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.3 Currency

1.4 Unit Considered

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Adhesives & Sealants Market

4.2 Adhesives Market, By Formulating Technology

4.3 Adhesives Market, By Application

4.4 Sealants Market, By Resin Type

4.5 Sealants Market, By Application

4.6 Adhesives & Sealants Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.7 APAC: Adhesives Market, By Formulating Technology and Application

4.8 Adhesives & Sealants Market Share, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Emerging Technology: Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market Definition

6.1.2 Historical Development

6.1.3 Current Prospect

6.1.4 Future Growth Potential



7 Industry Megatrends

7.1 Effects of Future Trends and Technology Disruption on Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers

7.2 Automotive & Transportation

7.3 Aerospace

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Electronics



8 Adhesives Market, By Formulating Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water-Based

8.3 Solvent-Based

8.4 Hot-Melt

8.5 Reactive & Others



9 Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Paper & Packaging

9.3 Building & Construction

9.4 Woodworking

9.5 Automotive & Transportation

9.6 Consumer & DIY

9.7 Leather & Footwear

9.8 Assembly

9.9 Others



10 Sealants Market, By Resin Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Silicone

10.3 Polyurethane

10.4 Plastisol

10.5 Emulsion

10.6 Polysulfide

10.7 Butyl

10.8 Others



11 Sealants Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Building & Construction

11.3 Automotive & Transportation

11.4 Consumer

11.5 Others



12 Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 APAC

12.3 North America

12.4 Europe

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East and Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Market Ranking Analysis

13.6 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Henkel AG

14.2 H.B. Fuller

14.3 Sika AG

14.4 Arkema (Bostik)

14.5 Huntsman Corporation

14.6 3M Company

14.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

14.8 Avery Dennison Corporation

14.9 DowDuPont Inc.

14.1 Wacker Chemie AG

14.11 Other Key Companies

14.11.1 Rpm International Inc.

14.11.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

14.11.3 PPG Industries

14.11.4 Lord Corporation

14.11.5 Adhesives Research Inc.

14.11.6 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

14.11.7 DYMAX Corporation

14.11.8 Mapei Corporation

14.11.9 Meridian Adhesives Group

14.11.10 Master Bond Inc.

14.11.11 Soudal Group

14.11.12 Pidilite Industries

14.11.13 Jowat SE

14.11.14 Franklin International

14.11.15 Ashland Inc.



