Global Elastomeric Foam Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Foam Market by Function (Thermal Insulation, and Acoustic Insulation) Type (NBR, and EPDM), End-Use Industry (HVAC, Refrigeration, Heating & Plumbing, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The elastomeric foam market size is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand from HVAC and Heating & plumbing end-use industries to drive the overall growth of elastomeric foam market

The elastomeric foam market is driven by various factors, such as increasing deamd from HVAC system, heating & plumbing,and transportation industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about benefits of thermal insulation are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Thermal insulating segment to drive the global market during the forecast perio

Based on function, the thermal insulation segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage of thermal insulation from various end-use industry such as HVAC and heating & plumbing industry owing to their extraordinary characteristics such as fire resistance and easy installation.



NBR segment to drive the global market during the forecast period

The elastomeric foam market has been segmented based on types into NBR, EPDM, CR and others. Among these types, the NBR segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage in various end-use industry due to its excellent properties such as resistance to swelling by acids, excellent fire performance, and good fuel resistance and because of its low cost in comparison to other types such as EPDM . These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



HVAC segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

HVAC segment is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand form automotive and construction on account of its ability of savings energy in the modern infrastructure for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane in paints & coatings application.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of elastomeric foam in various end-use industry such as HVAC, heating & plumbing, refrigeration and trasporation.China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide enormous opportunities for the elastomeric foam market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector and growing construction industry. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall elastomeric foam market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Base Number Calculation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Elastomeric Foam Market

4.2 Elastomeric Foam Market, By Region

4.3 Elastomeric Foam Market in APAC, By Country and Type, 2018 s

4.4 Elastomeric Foam Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview



6 Elastomeric Foam Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermal Insulation

6.3 Acoustic Insulation



7 Elastomeric Foam Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 NBR

7.3 Epdm

7.4 Others



8 Elastomeric Foam Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hvac

8.3 Heating & Plumbing

8.4 Refrigeration

8.5 Transportation

8.6 Others



9 Elastomeric Foam Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 Western Europe

9.4 North America

9.5 Eastern Europe

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.7 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Armacell International S.A.

11.2 L'isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

11.3 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.

11.4 Aeroflex

11.5 Kaimann GmbH

11.6 Zotefoams Plc

11.7 Hira Industries

11.8 Jinan Retex Industries Inc

11.9 NMC SA

11.10 Anavid Insulation Products Kiryat Anavim Ltd.

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Roka Yalitim

11.11.2 Rubberlite, Inc.

11.11.3 Roger Foam Corporation

11.11.4 Rogers Corporation

11.11.5 Ode Insulation

11.11.6 Kingwell World Industries, Inc.

11.11.7 Era Polymers

11.11.8 Merryweather Foam, Inc.

11.11.9 Grando

11.11.10 Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd.

11.11.11 China Ining Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

11.11.12 Supreme Industries

11.11.13 Insulflex Corporation

11.11.14 Isidem Yalitim

11.11.15 Evocell S.R.L.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi798k

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.