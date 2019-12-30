Global Wound Care Market is Projected to Reach USD 24.8 Billion by 2024 from USD 19.8 Billion in 2019, Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market by Product (Foams, Hydrocolloids, Alginates, Antimicrobial Dressings, Assessment, NPWT Devices, Substitutes, Sutures, Staples, Tapes), Wound (Surgical, Trauma, Diabetic Ulcers, Burns), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of the industry is driven primarily by factors such as rising incidences of road accidents & injuries, growing use of regenerative medicine, and increasing prevalence of conditions that impair wound healing capabilities. Increasing research in the field of advanced wound care and the growing popularity of active wound care products will further provide opportunities in the wound care industry. Developing economies are expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Advanced wound care products accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019



Based on the product, the wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care, surgical wound care, and traditional wound care products. Advanced wound care products are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the rising incidence of hard-to-heal wounds and their growing adoption (due to their high efficacy).



Diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the largest share of the wound care market in 2019



Based on wound type, the wound care market is segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, venous leg ulcers, burns, and other wounds. Of these, the diabetic foot ulcers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wound care market due to increased emphasis on aggressive management to prevent diabetic foot ulceration and foot amputation, using advanced and active wound care products.



Home settings segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the wound care market in 2019



Based on end-user, the wound care market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, long-term care facilities, and home care settings. Of all these end-user segments, home settings will grow at the fastest CAGR in the wound care market in 2019. The high growth of the home care settings segment is attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and the rising need for comfortable and convenient care services among the rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide.



North America dominated the wound care market in 2019



North America, which includes the US, and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the wound care market. The rising incidence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, the presence of major manufacturers in the region, and easy access & rapid adoption of advanced products and technologies are driving the growth of this region



Reasons to Buy the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the wound care products offered by the key 20 players in the wound care market. The report analyzes the wound care market by product, wound type, end-user, and region.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various wound care products, their adoption, type of applications across key geographic regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the wound care market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the wound care market along with a competitive leadership mapping of up to 25 players in the market and 15 Start-Ups in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.2 Primary Data

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Regulatory Pathway for Wound Care Products

5.4 Innovations



6 Wound Care Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Advanced Wound Management Products

6.3 Surgical Products

6.4 Traditional Products



7 Wound Care Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chronic Wounds

7.3 Acute Wounds



8 Wound Care Market, By Condition

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

8.3 Burns

8.4 Ulcers

8.5 Other Disease Conditions



9 Wound Care Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

9.3 Long-Term Care Facilities

9.4 Home Healthcare



10 Wound Care Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2018)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Smith & Nephew PLC

12.2 Mlnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB)

12.3 Acelity L.P. Inc.

12.4 Convatec Group PLC

12.5 Ethicon Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

12.6 Baxter International Inc.

12.7 Coloplast A/S

12.8 Medtronic PLC

12.9 3M Company

12.10 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kvi7x

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.