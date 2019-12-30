Micro Irrigation Systems Market is Predicted to Exhibit a Moderate CAGR of 7.8% Expected to Reach US$ 5.3 Bn

Micro Irrigation System

Micro Irrigation Systems Industry report contains a product overview & its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the holistic idea of market.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Report: Company Analysis, History Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025,” is the new report published by QYR Consulting which is based on extensive study of Micro Irrigation Systems. The agriculture sector has a high demand for time-based micro-irrigation systems to precisely determine the duration of irrigation required for crops, which is likely to boost the growth of the market. According to the report the Global Micro Irrigation Systems market was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2018 and is likely to obtain US$ 5.3 Bn by 2025 end. The global Micro Irrigation Systems market is estimated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2025.Segmental AnalysisIncreasing Adoption of Drip Irrigation to Boost the Growth of the Drip Irrigation SegmentThe market is classified into type, component, and crop type segments. Drip and sprinkler are two segments of the type segment. Drip system is widely used in agriculture in comparison to sprinkler due to its distribution of water through a network of pipes. While sprinkler is used for the purpose of saving water. This has led to largescale adoption of drip irrigation for crops that need significant amount of irrigation and as a result, it is preferred over other systems, which is creating a positive impact on the drip irrigation segment.The component segment is divided into irrigation valves, Drippers, Filters, and Polyethylene Tubing while the crop type segment is segregated into Field crops, plantation crops, and orchard crops.Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8246 Regional AnalysisNeed to Improve Water Distribution for Crops in the Asia-Pacific Region to Foster the Growth of the MarketIncreasing need for adopting efficient irrigation systems in the Asia-Pacific region to improve water distribution in agriculture is expected to boost the Micro Irrigation Systems market in the region. Apart from this, government’s support and policies are encouraging the farmers in the region and promotional activities for the installation of the Micro Irrigation systems are likely to foster the growth of the regional market.Key PlayersCompetitive Market Strategy of Top PlayersSome of the top players operating in the market are Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Netafim Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Valmount Industries, Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries Incorporated, EPC Industries Ltd, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Sistema Azud SA, T-L Irrigation Co., The Toro Company, and others.Market DynamicsCrop Productivity – Reason for the Increased Adoption of Micro Irrigation SystemsIncreasing the need to improve crop productivity and conserve soil and water has led to largescale adoption of the Micro Irrigation Systems. The necessity to incorporate an advanced agricultural system to monitor and control the agricultural field has resulted in increasing demand for a time-based system such as smart sprinklers. Minimizing the loss of fertilizers during irrigation is another important factor expected to boost the growth of the market.For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8246



