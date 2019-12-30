Global Mask Inspection Equipment Market to Reach US$885.90 mn by 2025 with High Adoption Rate

Mask Inspection Equipments Market Forecast 2019

This report studies the Mask Inspection Equipments market status and outlook of global and major regions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research, in its recently report titled, “Global Mask Inspection Equipment Market Forecast 2019 Outlook, Overview and Analysis Report to 2025” has provided an in-depth analysis of the market. In 2018, the market generated revenue around US$540.29 m and is expected to post an impressive CAGR of more than 7% during 2019-2025, to reach US$885.90 mn by the end of 2025.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1025729/global-mask-inspection- equipments-marketGrowing Demand for Semiconductor and Memory Devices to Fuel MarketThe growing demand for semiconductor ICs and memory devices in electronic systems for consumer electronics, automobiles, and other industries is expected to be the major driver of the market. Mask inspection equipment is used in semiconductor plants to identify and correct lithography of masks received from suppliers. It is used to conduct regular inspections of masks before the process of production. The equipment looks for pattern defects and foreign matter often by a solid growth of foreign matter on their top and back surface. Despite the haze being microscopic, once it grows, it is transferred to the wafer during the lithography process, resulting in defects in semiconductor device.In order to detect defects after patterns are written on masks that are protrusions from the dirt or dust, cracks in the pattern, and transparent pinholes it is crucial to use mask inspection equipment. This equipment is also used by mask shops as they inspect masks before it is shipped to device makers. These factors are expected to help the market propel its market growth in the forecast years.Semiconductor Device Manufacturers Segments to Experience Heavy GrowthThe global mask inspection equipment market will register a significant demand from semiconductor device manufacturers as they are experiencing heavy demand from consumer electronics, automobiles, and other industries.Asia Pacific to Observe Unprecedented Growth in Forecast YearsThe presence of OEMs, numerous foundries, semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor wafer manufacturers, and ODMs in countries like China and India is expected to help the regional market of Asia Pacific attain significant growth in forecast years.Manufacturers to Focus on Speed and Sensitivity of EquipmentKLA-Tencor recently announced, the eDR7380™ e-beam defect review system and 295x and 392x optical defect inspection systems. These new inspection systems are extensions of flagship wafer platforms, featuring speed and sensitivity that define optical inspection. It is designed to accelerate time-to-market for leading-edge logic integrated circuits, DRAM, and 3D NAND throughout their product lifecycle.The major players in global mask inspection equipment market includes ASML (HMI), Applied Materials, Vision Technology, Lasertec, Carl Zeiss, and others.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/19c7d93d8cac020c39cdab7932f45c96, 0,1,Global-Mask-Inspection-Equipments-Market-Forecast-Outlook-Overview-and-Analysis-Report-to



