Global Ureteroscopy Market to Earn Revenue of over US$1,000 Million by 2025: QY Research

Ureteroscopy Market

The global demand for ureteroscopy is expected to increase in future with the rising need to efficiently diagnose and treat urolithiasis.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research has announced the release of a new report on the global ureteroscopy market, titled “Global (United States, European Union and China) Ureteroscopy Market Research Report 2019-2025.” According to the report, the global ureteroscopy market is predicted to attain a value of more than US$1,000 Mn by the end of 2025. In 2018, the global market value reached above US$700 Mn. During the forecast period 2019-2025, the global ureteroscopy market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.1%.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1374098/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-ureteroscopy-market Top Driver – Use of Robotically Assisted UreteroscopyThe advent of technologically advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques and tools such as robotically assisted ureteroscopy for kidney exploration is predicted to benefit the global ureteroscopy market in the near future. Some of the leading factors contributing to the overall growth of the global ureteroscopy market are:• Diversification and extension of the application of ureteroscope• High popularity of single-use flexible ureteroscope• Need for effective and safe treatment of kidney stone, stricture, tumor, and ureteral stone• Adoption of ureteroscopy as a first-line treatment option for urinary tract stones• High use of robot-assisted flexible ureteroscopy in the management of urolithiasisHowever, the expensive cost of ureteroscopy procedures is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global ureteroscopy market in the coming years. The report offers a detailed study of key trends and opportunities in the global ureteroscopy market.Hospital – A Lucrative End User of UreteroscopyOn the basis of product type, the global ureteroscopy market is segmented into reusable ureteroscope and single-use ureteroscope. The report also offers deeper analysis of application segments of the global ureteroscopy market, such as ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and hospitals. Among these, hospitals are expected to account for a significant share of the global ureteroscopy market due to high number of kidney stone surgeries performed. Opening of new hospitals with advanced infrastructure and increased investment in modern surgical equipment used in hospitals could help with further growth opportunities in the hospitals segment of the global ureteroscopy market.North America – A Target Region with Growth OpportunitiesAccording market experts, North America could exhibit decent growth in the global ureteroscopy market in future. Some of the key reasons for the future market growth of the developed region are mentioned below.• High prevalence of diseases of the kidney and urinary system• Favorable medical reimbursement policies• Heavy presence of leading market players• Strong demand for advanced ureteroscopes• Better patient awareness about ureteroscopyKey Strategy – Investment in Research and DevelopmentThe report offers comprehensive company profiling of key players of the global ureteroscopy market, including Olympus, Maxer Endoscopy, Karl Storz, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Richard Wolf, and HOYA. Companies competing in the global ureteroscopy market are anticipated to focus on investing in research and development studies to come up with more advanced ureteroscopes allowing easier and faster diagnosis and treatment of common diseases urolithiasis and nephrolithiasis.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 3,280): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/5ac39b5d7a838de03986730d535265bb, 0,1,Global-United-States-European-Union-and-China-Ureteroscopy-Market-Research-Report



