Global Medical Devices & Diagnostics (MD&D) Market Analysis, 2019-2023

The Global Medical Device & Diagnostic (MD&D) Market is poised to reach $560B by 2023. Demographics, economic development and new technologies are driving 4.9% growth.



This new 2019 report forecasts a $120 billion increase in the global MD&D market from 2018 through 2023, a promising outlook that includes accelerating gains in selected segments. At a macro level, global uncertainty over economic and political developments has stabilized, facilitating investments.



At a market level, pricing constraints and competition from local and regional manufacturers will remain challenges for leading multinational firms; nevertheless, global aging, the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and the need to meet the growing health care demands of economically productive urban classes in middle-income and developing nations will drive demand for services and products.



Although new, procedure-intensive technologies will play a large role in these gains, more 'basic' segments, such as hearing instruments, dental, ophthalmic surgery and health delivery infrastructure products - which remain vastly underserved in middle - income and emerging economies - will also contribute.



Coverage includes:

A comprehensive analysis of the global medical device & diagnostics industry;

92 exhibits, the vast majority providing econometrically modeled market forecasts and supplier share data by technology segment;

Geographic and competitive data for 36 technology segment;

Current and forecast markets for more than 140 individual products; and

Current and forecast sales for 10 major national and regional MD&D markets and for industrialized versus emerging markets;

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023



1. Clinical Applications

1.1 Cardiovascular Disease

1.1.1 Global Impact

1.1.1.1 Deaths

1.1.1.2 Morbidity

1.1.2 Impact by Geography

1.1.2.1 United States

1.1.2.2 Europe

1.1.2.1 Japan

1.1.2.2 Other Countries

1.1.3 Diagnosis

1.1.4 Treatment

1.1.5 Market Overview

1.2 Musculoskeletal Conditions (Orthopedics & Spine)

1.2.1 Economic Impact

1.2.2 Diagnosis

1.2.3 Joint Reconstruction

1.2.4 Fracture Repair

1.2.5 Back Pain

1.2.6 Market Overview

1.3 Oncology

1.3.1 Screening and Diagnosis

1.3.2 Treatment

1.3.3 Market Overview

1.4 Urologic and Renal Medicine

1.4.1 Urology Conditions

1.4.1.1 Prostate Conditions

1.4.1.2 Incontinence

1.4.2 Renal Conditions

1.4.1.1 Calculi

1.4.1.2 End Stage Renal Disease

1.4.3 Market Overview

1.5 Dentistry

1.5.1 Major Dental Conditions

1.5.2 Restorative and Cosmetic Procedures

1.5.3 Dentists

1.5.4 Market Overview

1.6 Respiratory/Pulmonary Medicine

1.6.1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

1.6.2 Asthma

1.6.3 Sleep Apnea

1.6.4 Chronic Sinusitis

1.6.5 Pneumonia

1.6.6 Market Overview

1.7 Diabetes

1.7.1 Statistics

1.7.2 Market Overview

1.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders

1.8.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

1.8.2 Gallstones

1.8.3 Abdominal Wall Hernia

1.8.4 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

1.8.5 Overweight and Obesity

1.8.6 Market Overview

1.9 Otology

1.9.1 Prevalence of Hearing Loss

1.9.2 Market Overview

1.10 Ophthalmology

1.10.1. Cataracts

1.10.2 Refractive Disorders

1.10.3 Glaucoma

1.10.4 Vitreoretinal Disorders

1.10.5 Prevalence

1.10.6 Market Overview

1.11 Gynecologic Disorders

1.11.1 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

1.11.2 Endometriosis

1.11.3 Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

1.11.4 Uterine Fibroids

1.11.5 Market Overview

1.12 Neurological Conditions

1.12.1 Stroke

1.12.2 Dementia

1.12.3 Parkinson's Disease

1.12.4 Migraine

1.12.5 Epilepsy

1.12.6 Market Overview

1.13 Aesthetics

1.13.1 Aesthetics Procedure Statistics

1.13.2 Market Overview



2. Markets By Technology

2.1 Aesthetics

2.1.1 Dermal Fillers

2.1.2 Neurotoxins

2.1.3 Breast Implants

2.1.4 Energy-Based Treatments

2.1.5 Markets

2.1.6 Market by Geography

2.1.7 Suppliers

2.2 Blood Collection, Banking and Therapy Products

2.2.1 Donor Blood Collection, Processing and Banking

2.2.2 Blood Collection Tubes

2.2.3 Autotransfusion and Blood Salvage

2.2.4 Blood Therapy Technologies

2.2.5 Markets

2.2.6 Market by Geography

2.2.7 Suppliers

2.3 Cardiovascular

2.3.1 Rhythm Management

2.3.1.1 Implantable Devices

2.3.1.2 External Devices

2.3.1.3 Market by Geography

2.3.1.4 Suppliers

2.3.2 Transcatheter Technologies

2.3.2.1 Interventional Cardiology

2.3.2.2 Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Products

2.3.2.3 Electrophysiology

2.3.2.4 Neurovascular

2.3.2.5 Market by Geography

2.3.2.6 Suppliers

2.3.3 Cardiac Surgery

2.3.3.1 Cardiac Surgery Products

2.3.3.2 Surgical Valves and Repair Products

2.3.3.3 Cardiac Assist Devices

2.3.3.4 Market by Geography

2.3.3.5 Suppliers

2.4 Critical Care Technologies

2.4.1 Overall Market Trends

2.4.2 Patient Monitoring

2.4.3 Anesthesia Systems

2.4.4. Ventilators

2.4.5 Hemodynamic Monitoring

2.4.6 Market by Geography

2.4.7 Suppliers

2.5 Dental Technologies

2.5.1 Equipment

2.5.2 Consumables

2.5.3 Laboratory Products

2.5.4 Specialty Products

2.5.5 Market by Geography

2.5.6 Suppliers

2.6 Drug Delivery

2.6.1. Injection Devices

2.6.2 Electronic Infusion Pumps

2.6.3 Vascular Access Devices

2.6.4 Gravity Administration Sets and Ancillary Devices

2.6.5 Enteral Therapy Products

2.6.6 External Insulin Pumps

2.6.7 Market by Geography

2.6.8 Suppliers

2.7 Endoscopy

2.7.1 Market by Technology

2.7.2 Market by Application

2.7.3 Market by Geography

2.7.4 Suppliers

2.8 Energy-Based Technologies

2.8.1 Markets by Technology

2.8.1.1 Radiotherapy

2.8.1.2 Electrotherapy

2.8.1.3 Radiofrequency

2.8.1.4 Lasers

2.8.1.5 Ultrasound

2.8.1.6 Microwave

2.8.1.7 Cryotherapy

2.8.1.8 Water-Based Therapies

2.8.2 Market by Clinical Application

2.8.3 Market by Geography

2.8.4 Suppliers

2.9 Hearing Instruments

2.9.1 Market by Geography

2.9.2 Suppliers

2.10 Hernia Repair

2.10.1 Mesh Products

2.10.2 Market

2.10.3 Market by Geography

2.10.4 Suppliers

2.11 Home Respiratory Care

2.11.1 Sleep Therapy & Diagnostics

2.11.2 Oxygen Therapy

2.11.3 Aerosol Therapy and Suction

2.11.4 Home Ventilators

2.11.5 Market by Geography

2.11.6 Suppliers

2.12 Imaging Technologies

2.12.1 Diagnostic Imaging Systems

2.12.1.1 Traditional X-Ray

2.12.1.2 Computed Tomography

2.12.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

2.12.1.4 Ultrasound

2.12.1.5 Positron Emission Tomography

2.12.1.6 Clinical Systems

2.12.1.7 Equipment Services

2.12.1.8 Market by Geography

2.12.1.9 Suppliers

2.12.2 Contrast Agents, Radiopharmaceuticals and Film

2.12.2.1 Contrast Agents and Delivery Systems

2.12.2.2 Radiopharmaceuticals

2.12.2.3 Markets by Geography

2.12.2.4 Supplier Shares

2.13 Infection Control

2.13.1 Sterilization and Disinfection

2.13.2 Patient Skin Prep

2.13.3 Surgical Products

2.13.4 Geographic Distribution of Market

2.13.4 Suppliers

2.14 In Vitro Diagnostics

2.14.1 Overall Market and Segments

2.14.1.1 Centralized Diagnostics (Imm/Clin Chemistry)

2.14.1.2 Diabetes Care

2.14.1.3 Professional Point-of-Care/Near Patient Testing

2.14.1.4 Hematology/Hemostasis

2.14.1.5 Blood Gas Analysis

2.14.1.6 Immunohematology

2.14.1.7 Microbiology

2.14.1.8 Histology/Cytology

2.14.1.9 Molecular Diagnostics

2.14.2 Market by Geography

2.14.3 Overall Market by Supplier

2.15 Neuromodulation

2.15.1 Neurostimulators

2.15.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation

2.15.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation

2.15.1.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation

2.15.1.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation

2.15.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation

2.15.1.6 Phrenic Nerve Stimulation

2.15.1.7 Baroceptor Stimulation

2.15.2 Cochlear Implants

2.15.4 Market by Geography

2.15.5 Suppliers

2.16 Ophthalmic Surgery

2.16.1 Cataract and Vitreoretinal Surgery Products

2.16.2 Intraocular Lenses (IOLs)

2.16.3 Refractive Surgery Products

2.16.4 Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Surgical Microscopes

2.16.5 Imaging and Related Products

2.16.5 Market by Geography

2.16.6 Suppliers

2.17 Orthopedic and Spinal Products

2.17.1 Reconstructive Implants

2.17.2 Trauma

2.17.3 Spine

2.17.4 Other Orthopedic Products

2.18 Patient Beds, Wheelchairs and Aids

2.18.1 Market by Geography

2.18.2 Suppliers

2.19 Surgical Tables, Lights & Ceiling Systems

2.19.1 Surgical Tables

2.19.2 Surgical Lighting Systems

2.19.3 Ceiling and Related Systems

2.19.4 Market by Geography

2.19.5 Suppliers

2.20 Urology/Renal

2.20.1 Dialysis Products

2.20.1.1 Market by Dialysis Type

2.20.1.2 Market by Geography

2.20.1.3 Suppliers

2.20.2 Ostomy Products

2.20.3 Urine Collection and Management

2.20.4 Specialty Products

2.20.5 Non-Dialysis Urology Markets by Geography

2.21 Wound Care

2.21.1 Wound Closure

2.21.1.1 Sutures

2.21.1.2 Staplers & Staples

2.21.1.3 Surgical Sealants and Glues

2.21.1.4 Femoral/Vascular Closure Devices

2.21.1.5 Other Wound Closure Products

2.21.2 Advanced Wound Management

2.21.2.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

2.21.2.2 Advanced Dressings

2.21.2.3 Market by Geography

2.21.3 Suppliers

2.22 Other Technologies

2.23 Significant Emerging Technologies

2.23.1 Bioelectronics

2.23.2 Medical 3D Printing



3. Country Health Care Profiles and Markets



4. Company Profiles

4.1 Abbott Laboratories

4.1.1 Legacy Abbott M&A Activity

4.1.2 Alere

4.1.3 St. Jude Medical

4.2 Allergan plc

4.3 Baxter International, Inc.

4.4 Becton, Dickinson & Company

4.4.1 CareFusion

4.5.2 Becton Dickinson Prior to Bard

4.5.3 C.R. Bard

4.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

4.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

4.7 Canon Medical Systems

4.8 Cardinal Health

4.9 Danaher Corporation

4.10 Dentsply Sirona

4.10.1 Dentsply International

4.10.2 Sirona Dental Systems

4.10.3 Combined Companies

4.11 Edwards Lifesciences

4.12 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

4.12.1 Fresenius Medical Care

4.12.2 Fresenius Kabi

4.13 General Electric Health Care (GEHC)

4.14 Getinge AB

4.15 Hologic

4.16 Intuitive Surgical

4.17 Johnson & Johnson

4.17.1 Johnson & Johnson Surgery

4.17.2 DePuy Synthes

4.17.3 Other Johnson & Johnson MD&D Franchises

4.17.4 Acquisitions and Related Activities

4.18 Medtronic plc

4.18.1 Medtronic Acquisitions

4.18.2 Covidien plc

4.19 Minnesota Manufacturing & Mining Company (3M)

4.20 Novartis (Alcon)

4.21 Olympus Corporation

4.22 Roche

4.23 Royal Philips Electronics (Philips Healthcare)

4.24 Siemens Healthineers

4.25 Smith & Nephew plc

4.26 Sonova Holding AG

4.27 Stryker Corporation

4.28 Terumo Corporation

4.29 Varian Medical Systems

4.30 Zimmer Biomet Holdings



