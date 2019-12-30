Capitol Corridor Offers 50% Off Winter Weekend Fare

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, California, Dec. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the New Year, the Capitol Corridor train is offering half-price tickets for weekend travel, including holiday Mondays, through March 15, 2020.

“After the holiday season people are always looking for ways to save, and we’re excited to be able to offer this discount to anyone who wants to explore Northern California by train” said Rob Padgette, Managing Director of the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority. “On top of saving money, riders can step into the New Year knowing they are taking one of the most relaxing and eco-friendly travel options around.”

In addition to the 50% Off Winter Weekends deal, the Capitol Corridor also offers everyday discounts for students, seniors, persons with disabilities, Veterans, and active military through the California Everyday Discounts Program.

Program Details:

To take advantage of the 50% Off Winter Weekends fares, book through CapitolCorridor.org, Amtrak.com, or the Amtrak app, select “Adult” as passenger type (for all passengers), and then enter V713 in the promotion code field.

Visit www.capitolcorridor.org/half-off-winter-weekends to view complete details on the 50% Off Winter Weekends fare deal.

About the Capitol Corridor®

The Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With a Café Car and free wi-fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for over 1.5 million work and leisure travelers every year.

Contacts :

Karen Bakar

(510) 368-6871, karenb@capitolcorridor.org



Priscilla Kalugdan

(510) 464-6992, priscillak@capitolcorridor.org

