Jolene Cherry, Personal Trainer, Launches Website

Yoga teacher, personal trainer, and overall health aficionado, Jolene Cherry, announces the launch of her personal website.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jolene Cherry, a yoga advocate and pioneer in personal training, has built her career on helping individuals reshape their exercise habits to create an active lifestyle full of purpose and joy.

Jolene Cherry recently launched her new website, www.jolenecherrywellness.com, and is thrilled to share it with the online community. The purpose of the site is to promote health and well-being by providing helpful tips and insight into exercise routines, yoga practice, as well as nutritional guidelines.

Ms. Jolene Cherry is an avid traveler and believes that regardless of one’s geographical location or limitations, fitness can be achieved.

She specializes in curating exercise routines tailored to her clients' needs that can easily be tweaked for business trips as well as international adventures.

“We’ve all heard that fitness is a lifestyle, which is true, but it’s so easy to fall off the horse. I strive to instill my clients with the confidence and knowledge to take their healthy habits wherever life may lead them.” - Jolene Cherry

Notably, the website will be a platform where Jolene Cherry shares her most recent publications based on her diverse areas of expertise, including traditional weightlifting, cardio, ideal foods to boost physical performance, and especially her passion for yoga training.

For more information, please visit https://www.jolenecherrywellness.com/.

About Jolene Cherry:

Jolene Cherry is a certified and experienced yoga instructor and personal trainer based in Portland, Oregon. She has always been interested in fitness, meditation, and nutrition and decided to help others reach their desired levels of physical fitness. Her international training and experience, ranging from Hawaii to Thailand, along with her nurturing one-on-one sessions, have helped propel her to a prominent personal trainer and yoga instructor in the Pacific Northwest. She excels in a variety of yoga styles, especially Vinyasa Yoga, traditional Ashtanga Yoga, Power Yoga, as well as meditation-oriented Yin Yoga.



