Khamenei, Rouhani must face justice for committing crime against humanity

Tehran – District 5: "Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi" Karaj - Maryam Rajavi Picture Tehran; "Blood of martyrs has strengthened resolve for uprising in Iran Ahvaz; Pictures of Maryam and Massoud Rajavi Tabriz – Vali Asr Park - Picture of Maryam Rajavi Tabriz, Daneshsara Square - Picture of Maryram Rajavi

Iran: Posting messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, other cities on 40th day memorial of martyrs

The banners read in part, 'Khamenei, Rouhani must face justice for committing crimes against humanity,' 'Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.' ” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 27, 2019, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi , the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran and other cities, including Tabriz, Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Neka (Mazandaran Province), and Golestan Province.The banners read in part, “ Khamenei, Rouhani must face justice for committing crimes against humanity,” “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “The blood of martyrs has blossomed into flowers,” “Hail to the proud martyrs of the Iranian people’s uprising,” “Hail to rebels for freedom, hail to Iran uprising for the overthrow [of the regime],” “Hail to heroes who shook the regime to its foundations,” “Blood of hundreds of martyrs have strengthened the resolve for rebellion in Iran,” and “The only answer to the Sheikh is fire.”Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of IranDecember 29, 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.