Iran Uprising – No. 66 Names of 14 more martyrs of the nationwide uprising released, 615 identified so far

Pictures of some of the 615 fallen for freedom in Iran uprising, November 2019

Torturing the detainees to extract forced confessions for television

Iran regime, fearing the international & domestic consequences of committing crimes against humanity is continuing efforts to conceal the actual number of the martyrs, the wounded and those arrested.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 14 more martyrs of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising in November, bringing to 615 the number of those identified so far.

Meanwhile, the clerical regime, fearing the international and domestic consequences of committing crimes against humanity is continuing its efforts to conceal the actual number of the martyrs, the wounded and those arrested.

According to reports, the interrogators and torturers have transferred many of the wounded before recovery from hospitals to prison and put them under torture. Many of the detainees, including those in Shiraz, are being pressured to take part on made-for-television forced confessions and speak out against the uprising and the Iranian Resistance.

Names of 14 more martyrs of the uprising are as follows:
1. Tehran – Hassan Doust
2. Tehran – Behnam Kashi
3. Tehran – Yashar Kian Ersi
4. Tehran – Boumehen – Behrouz Fallah
5. Tehran – Shahriar – Hedayatollah Hamid
6. Shiraz – Mehdi Solouki
7. Shiraz – Amir Roudgari
8. Shiraz – Reza Dehghan
9. Shiraz – Mostafa Zamani
10. Safa Shahr – Mohammad Hossein Nazari
11. Saveh – Mohammad Ali Bahrami
12. Isfahan – Majid Rezai
13. Isfahan - … Rahimi
14. Isfahan - …. Arasteh

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
December 29, 2019

