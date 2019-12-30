Iran Uprising – No. 66 Names of 14 more martyrs of the nationwide uprising released, 615 identified so far

Pictures of some of the 615 fallen for freedom in Iran uprising, November 2019

PARIS, FRANCE, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 14 more martyrs of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising in November, bringing to 615 the number of those identified so far.Meanwhile, the clerical regime, fearing the international and domestic consequences of committing crimes against humanity is continuing its efforts to conceal the actual number of the martyrs, the wounded and those arrested.According to reports, the interrogators and torturers have transferred many of the wounded before recovery from hospitals to prison and put them under torture. Many of the detainees, including those in Shiraz, are being pressured to take part on made-for-television forced confessions and speak out against the uprising and the Iranian Resistance.Names of 14 more martyrs of the uprising are as follows:1. Tehran – Hassan Doust2. Tehran – Behnam Kashi3. Tehran – Yashar Kian Ersi4. Tehran – Boumehen – Behrouz Fallah5. Tehran – Shahriar – Hedayatollah Hamid6. Shiraz – Mehdi Solouki7. Shiraz – Amir Roudgari8. Shiraz – Reza Dehghan9. Shiraz – Mostafa Zamani10. Safa Shahr – Mohammad Hossein Nazari11. Saveh – Mohammad Ali Bahrami12. Isfahan – Majid Rezai13. Isfahan - … Rahimi14. Isfahan - …. ArastehSecretariat of the National Council of Resistance of IranDecember 29, 2019

