Iran Uprising – No. 66 Names of 14 more martyrs of the nationwide uprising released, 615 identified so far
Torturing the detainees to extract forced confessions for television
Meanwhile, the clerical regime, fearing the international and domestic consequences of committing crimes against humanity is continuing its efforts to conceal the actual number of the martyrs, the wounded and those arrested.
According to reports, the interrogators and torturers have transferred many of the wounded before recovery from hospitals to prison and put them under torture. Many of the detainees, including those in Shiraz, are being pressured to take part on made-for-television forced confessions and speak out against the uprising and the Iranian Resistance.
Names of 14 more martyrs of the uprising are as follows:
1. Tehran – Hassan Doust
2. Tehran – Behnam Kashi
3. Tehran – Yashar Kian Ersi
4. Tehran – Boumehen – Behrouz Fallah
5. Tehran – Shahriar – Hedayatollah Hamid
6. Shiraz – Mehdi Solouki
7. Shiraz – Amir Roudgari
8. Shiraz – Reza Dehghan
9. Shiraz – Mostafa Zamani
10. Safa Shahr – Mohammad Hossein Nazari
11. Saveh – Mohammad Ali Bahrami
12. Isfahan – Majid Rezai
13. Isfahan - … Rahimi
14. Isfahan - …. Arasteh
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
December 29, 2019
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 23 13 14
email us here
Fallen Heroes Of Our City
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.