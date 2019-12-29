When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 28, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 28, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Veggie Noodle Co. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth

Company Announcement

Veggie Noodle Co., LLC is voluntarily recalling its Cece’s® Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth (11.5 oz, UPC 5228700653), all expiration dates, sold at retail stores nationally, because the separately packaged egg ( branded Peckish) that is included in the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No other Cece’s brand products are subject to this recall. Veggie Noodle is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, due to a recall by a provider of the eggs, Almark Foods, used in the product.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Veggie Noodle has received no reports of illness associated with the recalled Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth product. No other Veggie Noodle/Cece’s products are affected by the recall, and may be consumed.

An illness outbreak appears to be associated with eggs supplied by Almark Foods that were ingredients in foods produced by other companies.

Veggie Noodle contacted all affected customers to confirm that the recalled product has been removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled product are urged not to consume it, but to discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may call Veggie Noodle at (512) 200-3337 (Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM Central) or by email at info@cecesveggieco.com.

Veggie Noodle is cooperating fully with FDA to facilitate an efficient and complete recall of the affected product. A photo of the label is attached.