Interior minister discourages use of force on New Year's Eve

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 28 - The Angolan Minister of Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, Saturday in Luanda, called on National Police to avoid using force at time of addressing possible crimes during the transition of the year, and should adopt preventive measures to maintain order. ,

Talking in the extraordinary extended consultative council of the Interior Minister (MININT), that ends this Saturday, he advanced that for the possible criminal cases that might occur during the transition of the year, the use of force must be the last option.

The minister insisted that, as its four days left for 2020, which could raise a number of factors that influence or instigate crime, the forces must continue to put in place preventive measures to maintain public order and peace.

The official reiterated that the members of the police must be surrounded by positive thoughts and continue to do their best in all that they set out to do, although it is “in difficult times” that will require a different approach.

“We must continue to maintain democratic, efficient, fair and humane management in the creation of methods that aim to save goods and resources available to each central and provincial executive body, so that we can overcome the enormous difficulties that have hindered the lives of all of this great institution,” he said.

