There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,182 in the last 365 days.

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 30, 2019. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.05100
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04100
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.09000
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.08589
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.08866
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.08700
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.18945
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.00000
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.35734
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03558
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04400
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.19983
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.23482
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.48926
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05100
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.11210
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07600
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.10478
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.20889
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.07189
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.07493
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.04200
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04324
Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.10000
Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.00000
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.19650
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.07200
Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.00000
Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.03348
Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF(2) DXZ 0.03851
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.29431
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.00000
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.15710
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07400
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.08944
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05300
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.19418
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.11268
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.44386
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.13019
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.03611
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.19016
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.05300
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.04000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.11408
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.08000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.09453
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.08322
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.06182
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.09400
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.06200
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.60663
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.31494
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.02824
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.07590
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.31775
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.09000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.70047
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.11112
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.17743
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.10265
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.29951
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.18258
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.44177
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.11283
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.21247
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.10629
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.10000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.03527
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.18695
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.06567
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04200
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00215
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.03000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.16283
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.15579
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.06600
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.27779
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.10477
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.07208
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.08600
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.19900
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.13296
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.06000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.33406
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.13702
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06600
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.17252
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.16471
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.15515
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.81587
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.51442
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.47649
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.11340
iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.25000
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.22062
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.07545
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.19582
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.63522
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.37616
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06900
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04400
iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.27143
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.14405
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.24149
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.22779
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04600
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05500
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04400
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.04800
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.20755
iShares ESG MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.37949
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04652
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.05200
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.13194
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.35000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.37082
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03500
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.04630
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.04702
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.21565
iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.05137
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.12579
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.61575
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.02189
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.07600
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.15779
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.00000
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.15141
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.51154

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U
(2) DXZ had a 3:1 unit split for Record Date December 16, 2019. The cash distribution per unit is post unit split.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.96 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.96 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.  The funds  are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058 
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.