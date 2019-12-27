Sam Fannin Named One of National Mortgage Professional Magazine's 'Next 40 Under 40'

Branch Manager is honored to be included with an outstanding group of professionals

Sam is an integral branch manager and leader within our Flower Mound branch and we are not surprised that he was included on this prestigious list.” — Blake Priest

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Nationwide Lending, a division of NTFN, Inc., is proud to announce Branch Manager and Residential Mortgage Loan Originator, Sam Fannin, has been named one of 'The Next 40 Under 40 to Watch' by industry trade magazine National Mortgage Professional. According to the magazine’s December issue, “Due to the voluminous number of submissions, there are those who continue to make noise in the industry who could not be overlooked.”

Sam has lived in the Dallas area for more than twenty years and has been in the real estate and mortgage industry for a combined eleven years. His extensive product knowledge, ability to work with tight time constraints and attention to detail ensures that a loan product compliments his clients’ short and long-term financial goals.

“Sam is an integral branch manager and leader within our Flower Mound branch and we are not surprised that he was included on this prestigious list,” stated Blake Priest, president. “His never-ending drive to create a relationship with his borrowers and making the loan process smooth and stress-free every step of the way is unparalleled.”

To View the full list of winners, visit http://bit.ly/2t3oXTp.

For more information on Mr. Fannin, NMLS # 1059456, and the Mortgage Man Team or Premier Nationwide Lending, please visit http://www.SamFanMortgageMan.com.

ABOUT PREMIER NATIONWIDE LENDING

Established in 2002, Premier Nationwide Lending is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 locations. On average, the company funds $2 billion in mortgage loans every year and serves homebuyers across 17 state lines.

Premier Nationwide Lending is an Equal Housing Opportunity lender. Sponsored by NTFN, Inc. 700 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75067 NTFN NMLS 75333.



