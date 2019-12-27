Gutter Experts at GutterSupply.com provide Invaluable Advice for Preventing Damage due to Ice Dams This Winter

The experts at Gutter Supply, a leading provider of gutters and their accessories, provide helpful tips for avoiding costly damage due to ice dams this winter.

LAKE BLUFF, IL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many years, the team at GutterSupply.com has helped homeowners and contractors across the country learn more about gutter systems, how they work, and the best ways to maintain them. Recently, they offered invaluable information about ice dams – including the damage they can cause and the best way to avoid them.

Understanding Ice Dams

Ice dams occur when a ridge of ice builds up along the edge of the roof and prevents melting snow from draining into the gutter properly. As a result of the dam, the backed-up water can lead to serious and often costly issues for homeowners. Water can seep into homes and cause serious damage to walls, ceilings, insulation, wiring, and more.

How Ice Dams Occur

Some portions of a roof – the portion that is directly atop the living area, typically – experience heat loss. This may raise the surface temperature of that part of the roof to above the freezing point. Other portions of the roof – namely, the part that overhangs the living area – remain below freezing at the surface because they are not exposed to the same heat loss. As such, the snow on the above-freezing portion of the roof begins to melt and move toward the gutters, but as it reaches the part of the roof surface that is still below freezing, it turns into ice. As the refreezing meltwater continues to build up, it creates an ice dam.

Resolving Ice Dams Immediately

Homeowners experiencing an ice dam should first remove as much snow from their roofs manually as they possibly can. This will prevent the ice dam from continuing to grow and drastically reduce the damage that occurs. If water is already entering the home, it is possible to create channels through the ice to direct the flow of water off the roof. These are only temporary solutions, however.

Long-Term Ice Dam Fixes

The most important fix for ice dams involves ensuring that heat loss at the roof is minimized as much as possible. This involves creating an airtight ceiling space that keeps the attic nice and cold. You can also increase the amount of insulation in the areas between the home and the attic to cut down on this form of heat loss, too. Many homeowners believe that snow guards will protect them against ice dams, but this is not the case. Snow guards are very helpful for preventing large chunks of snow from sliding off the roof, but they cannot completely prevent ice dams in any way.

The team at GutterSupply.com remains committed to providing contractors and homeowners with valuable information and access to a wide variety of gutters and accessories. Feel free to visit their website for more information or to browse their selection of goods.

About GutterSupply.com: GutterSupply.com is headquartered in Lake Bluff, Illinois and provides contractors and homeowners with a huge selection of gutters and accessories. They sell premade gutters, hangers, rain chains, and even gutter guards, but they also provide competitively priced gutter materials and machines designed to help contractors add value and generate revenue. For more information please visit https://www.guttersupply.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.