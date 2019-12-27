Police commissioner sentenced to four years in prison

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 27 - National Police Commissioner Francisco Massota was sentenced on Friday to four years and six months imprisonment for misconduct and fraud. ,

The Supreme Military Court also sentenced agent Elisandra Alfredo Tomás to two years and six months imprisonment for the same crimes.

Intendant Veloso Francisco, sub-inspectors Elsa Maria Manuel Neho and Belchior Kussendala and agent Marcia Alfredo Crispin were sentenced to one year in prison, with a suspended sentence.

According to the ruling read by Judge Domingos Salvador, defendant Francisco Massota, former director of the “Capolo II” Police Protection and Intervention Training School, was acquitted of the crime of abuse while in office.

Francisco Massota, also, served as adviser to the commander-general of the National Police.

