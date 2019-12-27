Attorney General Office tests regional coordination model

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 27 - The Angolan Attorney Office (PGR) will, from January 2020, test a regional coordination management model, for greater effectiveness in promoting democratic legality and defending state interests.,

The measure was announced this Friday in Luanda by the Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Grós, during the inauguration ceremony of 70 magistrates promoted to deputy attorneys general of the Republic.

Without giving names, he said that two coordinators from the North and South regions have already been appointed, in a first phase, while the Central and East regions will remain under the coordination of the PGR central management.

Regional coordination will include the integration of sub-prosecutors to be appointed to the Court of Appeal, which should be operational by 2020.

“We are reorganizing our PGR structure to meet the challenges of everyday life,” he said.

He underlined that the deputy prosecutor will be the magistrate who will be of "great importance" at an intermediate level.

He also clarified the misconceptions recorded in the Public Prosecution Service, according to which the sub-prosecutor appointed to the Court of Appeal would be in a privileged position over the sub-prosecutor of the ordinary courts.

“For the board of the PGR and the Higher Council (Judicial Magistracy) the category is taken into account.

