Two Cabot Microelectronics’ Directors Recognized by WomenInc. Magazine

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, IL, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced that two members of its Board of Directors, Barbara A. Klein and Susan M. Whitney, have been named among WomenInc. Magazine’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors. Ms. Klein has served as a Director of the company since 2008, and Ms. Whitney has served as a Director since 2015.

“We are proud to congratulate Barb and Susan for this honor,” said David Li, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation President and CEO. “Their experience and perspectives are invaluable assets to our organization, where we work to foster a diverse and inclusive culture that enables us to innovate and deliver critical materials to our global customers, and we are fortunate to have them serving on our Board.”

The full 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors list will appear in the Winter edition of WomenInc. Magazine.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

