President appoints new secretary of state for Culture

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 27 - Angolan head of State Joao Lourenço appointed Friday João Pedro da Cunha Secretary of State for the Creative Industries of the Ministry of Culture, taking over from João Domingos Silva Constantino.,

In a press release, the President's Civil Affairs Office states that João Domingos Silva Constantino, appointed in October 2017, was dismissed at his request.

Still on Friday, the Angolan president dismissed two deputy governors of Bengo province.

They are António Martins head of the Political, Social and Economic sector, and Domingos Guilherme of the Technical and Infrastructure services, who had been in these positions since October 2017.

In their replacement, the statesman appointed José Francisco Bartolomeu Pedro as Vice Provincial Governor of Bengo for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, and Agostinho da Rocha Fernandes da Silva as Deputy Governor of the same province to Technical Services and Infrastructures.

