FAA General Staff highlights conflicts prevention in 2019

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 27 - The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces Egídio de Sousa Santos has stressed the activities performed in 2019, with stress to the prevention of conflicts, surveillance of the earth, air and maritime space. ,

Addressing an end-of-year ceremony held on Thursday in Luanda, the Army General also highlighted the actions aimed to ensure the peacekeeping and regional stability.

“In terms of regional strategy, we are proud to say that the FAA have fulfilled their obligations with responsibility, contributing to the promotion of peace and stability on the continent and sub-region in particular,” he noted.

As for the living conditions for the staff, the FAA General highlighted the efforts focused on construction and rehabilitation of barracks.

He also made reference to the improvement of logistics supply and essential medicines, as well as all kinds of multilateral troop assurance.

CEMG also acknowledged that they have not reached the desired levels despite the government efforts to address the pressing issues in the FAA.

The government intends to rebuild the institution, integrating those, who during long and difficult years of fighting, endured sacrifices.

The issue the government intends to address include the solution to misunderstanding raised among the former military members concerning their incorporation into the National Police.

He also announced plan to focus on permanent training of staff, which according to FAA leadership, “ represents the point of departure and the point of arrival of all actions”.

