Chinese citizens arrested for counterfeit money

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 27 - The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) dismantled, last Thursday, in the Municipality of Viana, a group of Chinese wrongdoers that was engaged in counterfeiting Angolan national currency (Kwanza).,

In possession of the detainees were found in a container in the Chinatown, in Viana, over 50 million fake kwanzas.

Among those arrested, there is an Angolan citizen, Bunga Lopes, caught trying to circulate part of the counterfeit notes.

For the discovery of the notes, the SIC had the collaboration of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), the State Information and Security Service (SINSE) and the municipal command of the Viana Police.

Speaking to the press, Bunga Lopes, who was doing a cleaning job in Viana’s Chinatown, stressed that he and his colleague (who is on the run) saw a Chinese citizen put the money in a container.

The public prosecutor for northern Viana, Luís Bento Júnior, said the action arose following the execution of a detention in the act.

