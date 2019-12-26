Youth Sports Market Projected to Reach $77.6 Billion by 2026 - Comprehensive Industry Analysis & Insights

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Youth Sports: Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019-2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2019 study has 296 pages, 130 tables and figures.

Worldwide $24.9 billion youth sports markets are poised to achieve significant growth as travel teams become more popular and families learn to enjoy time together during a weekend sporting event. Enormous market efficiency is being achieved as youth and recreational teams move to automated process. Apps can be used to book hotels and make travel arrangements.



A $19.2 billion market in the US, means the youth sports market rivals the size of the $15 billion NFL. Youth sports markets are comprised of segments that represent revenue generation from travel, equipment, team membership, facility construction, software, and venue rental. Leagues who purchase and distribute sports software to teams or clubs have created a large market from what were previously disparate parts of what was not ever not even a market, just people buying clothes and equipment, and loosely organized groups of youth playing games on community fields.



As a result of this coalescence of the varying market segments the youth sports market has become well defined. Apps are used for communication. The primary purpose of youth sports team sports is to deliver fun for the youth. Other agendas get mixed in, like building a strong and healthy body, developing a well-rounded and pleasant personality, developing team skills, and preparing a child to be a professional athlete. Youth sports depend on communication, tournament play, and video coaching that are needed to run a team effectively. Transaction management, registration, and fee collection are key aspects of some of the software.



Youth sports facilities can become part of a community development program. Every team, every sport has appeal and as there is more leisure, as the economy spins out more and more wealth at the top of the economic scale, there will be more spending on sports. Professional sports, betting, fantasy teams, semiprofessional teams, and teams just for fun will continue to look for venues and players.



According to the leader of the market research team that prepared the study; Vendors are making acquisitions to upgrade software so it is able to provide a wide range of capabilities. Modules brought in from different companies and developers are being integrated into a functioning platform. Once a platform is in place, the organization of travel teams is facilitated.



Market growth comes from increased benefits of organization in youth sports leagues. Travel teams and tournaments are in vogue. This is a nascent market, there is no end to growth in sight. Markets are expected to reach $77.6 billion by 2026. Youth sports teams will continue to get more organized and depend on software to provide increased management efficiency. Video images of play will provide better coaching.



Key Topics Covered



1. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Participation in Sports Develops Core Values

1.1.1 Professional Sports Embrace Youth Development Programs

1.1.2 Jr.NBA.com Emphasizes Fundamentals for Youth

1.2 Clothing and Apparel a Core Aspect of Youth Sports Market

1.2.1 Little League Chose Dick's Team Sports HQ As Its Tech Provider

1.3 Hotels Leverage Vendor Positioning in Youth Sports Markets

1.4 Youth Sports League Software Is Highly Specialized

1.5 Barriers to Youth Sports Participation

1.5.1 Barriers to Youth Sports Participation

1.5.2 Aim to Ensure That All Kids Have the Chance to Grow Up Fit and Strong

1.5.3 Developing the Athletic and Human Potential of a Child

1.6 Youth Team Web Sites

1.6.1 Youth Sports Team Web Presence

1.7 Supervising the Money from Youth Team Sports

1.8 Youth Sports Software Communications Functions



2. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Six in Ten Children Ages 6-12 Regularly Participate in Team Sports in the US

2.1.2 Youth League Sports Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Innovation Is Core to the Market Growth of Youth Sports Organizations

2.1.4 Backyard Sports

2.1.5 Movement Toward Travel Teams

2.1.6 Linking to Team Sponsors

2.1.7 Youth League Sports Market Growth Development Programs

2.1.8 Youth League Sports Software Functions

2.1.9 Protecting the Money Collected for a Youth Sports League

2.1.10 Team Sports Financial Reporting

2.1.11 Youth Team Sports Acquisitions

2.1.12 Youth League Sports Apps Model Market Factors

2.1.13 Applications

2.2 Youth League Sports Market Shares

2.2.1 Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Software Market

2.2.2 Stack Sports

2.2.3 Comcast / NBC Universal / SportsEngine

2.2.4 Active Network / Active Sports

2.2.5 Hudl

2.2.6 TeamSnap

2.3 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Facilities Market including High School, College, Market Shares, Number Field Rentals

2.3.1 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Number Employees vs. Revenue Analysis, Number Employees, Dollars per Employee

2.3.2 Youth Sports Athletic Footwear, Apparel and Equipment Market Shares

2.3.3 Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Facilities Consultants Market Shares

2.3.4 Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Hotels and Motels Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016

2.4 Segments of Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports

2.4.1 Youth Sports League Software, Equipment and Facilities, Game euipment and Apparel

2.4.2 Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Market Segments

2.4.3 Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Software: Market

2.5 Youth Sports Travel, Field, and Ice Rink

2.6 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Forecasts

2.7 Adult Sports League Participation

2.7.1 Youth League Sports Software Regional Market Analysis

2.7.2 U.S. Sports Profile

2.7.3 Canada

2.8 US Youth Sports Regional Analysis by MSA Region

2.9 Youth Team Sites Revenue Model

2.9.1 Applications

2.10 Youth Sports Vendor Software Pricing

2.10.1 Stack Sports

2.10.2 TeamSnap

2.10.3 Active Network

2.10.4 Hudl



3 Youth League Sports Product Description

3.1 Vendors Build Brand with Significant Well-Targeted Demographics

3.1.1 Vendors Address Needs of Different Types of Teams

3.1.2 Stack Sports Goal Line

3.1.3 Stack Sports Strengths

3.1.4 Stack Sports Challenges



4 Youth and Recreational League Sports Research and Technology

4.1 Payment Gateways

4.1.1 Payment Processing Solutions for a League

4.1.2 Recommended Merchant Broker Authorize.net Gateway

4.2 Responsive Web Design

4.2.1 Robust Website Structure

4.3 Tournament Types

4.3.1 Match Day Types

4.4 Season Registration & eSport Configuration

4.5 Venue

4.6 FE management

4.6.1 Extra fields

4.7 Artificial Intelligence and Software

4.8 Nike Open Source Software



5 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Company Profiles

5.1 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Acquisitions

5.2 Global Payments / Active Network

5.2.1 Active Network

5.2.2 Active Network Global Payments

5.2.3 Active Network / Active Sports

5.2.4 Active Sports Strengths

5.2.5 Active Sports Challenges

5.2.6 Active Sports Revenue Model

5.3 Agile Sports Technologies / Hudl

5.3.1 Hudl

5.3.2 Hudl Acquisitions

5.3.3 Hudl Financing

5.3.4 Hudl Partnership with Nike

5.4 Amer Sports / Wilson

5.5 Aspen Institute

5.6 Athletrax / mysportsort

5.7 Bauer

5.8 Bear Dev

5.9 Catapult

5.9.1 Catapult Acquisitions

5.9.2 Catapult Customers

5.10 Coach Logic

5.11 Cogran

5.12 Comcast / NBC / Sport Engine

5.12.1 Comcast Business

5.12.2 NBC Sports Group Purchases Sport Ngin

5.12.3 NBC Universal / SportsEngine

5.12.4 SportsEngine Culture

5.13 Dick's

5.13.1 Dick's Sporting Goods Revenue

5.14 Engage Sports

5.15 FiXi Competition Management

5.15.1 FiXi Competition Management Revenue Model

5.15.2 FiXi Competition Management Features and Functions

5.15.3 FiXi Competition Management Customization and League Requirements

5.16 HorizonWebRef.com

5.16.1 HorizonWebRef.com Revenue Model

5.17 InterContinental Hotels Group IHG

5.17.1 IHG Strategic Priorities

5.17.2 InterContinental Hotels Group IHG's Holiday Inn Express

5.17.3 Holiday Inn Express

5.18 Jevin

5.19 Jonas Software / EZFacility

5.19.1 EZFacility Sports Facility & League Software

5.19.2 Revenue Model

5.19.3 EZFacility Features and Functions

5.19.4 EZFacility Target Market

5.20 JoomSport

5.20.1 JoomSport Revenue Model

5.20.2 JoomSport Target Market

5.20.3 JoomSport Features

5.21 LeagueApps

5.21.1 LeagueApps

5.21.2 LeagueApps Revenue Model

5.21.3 LeagueApps Features and Functions

5.21.4 LeagueApps Target Market

5.22 LeagueLobster

5.23 LeagueRepublic

5.23.1 LeagueRepublic Features

5.24 Marriott

5.25 NBC / SportsEngine

5.26 Nike

5.26.1 Nike Personal Analytics

5.26.2 Nike Partnership with Hudl

5.26.3 Nike Revenue

5.27 QSTC

5.28 RosterBot

5.29 SFA Sports Facilities Advisory & Sports Facilities Management

5.29.1 SFA Funding Services

5.30 Sideline Sports

5.30.1 Sideline Sports XPS Network

5.30.2 Sideline Sports XPS Network for Coaches

5.30.3 Sideline Sports Tools

5.31 SIP

5.32 Sixgill

5.33 Sportlyzer

5.33.1 Sportlyzer Team Management Software

5.34 SPay / Stack Sports

5.34.1 Stack Sports Brand

5.34.2 Stack Pay Payment Platform

5.34.3 Stack Sports Acquisitions

5.34.4 Stack Sports Built Functionality and User Base Through Acquisition

5.34.5 Stack Sports Soccer

5.34.6 Stack Sports Goal line

5.34.7 Stack Sports / Affinity Sports

5.34.8 Affinity Sports Concussion Protocols and Product Positioning

5.34.9 Stack Sports GamePlan System

5.35 Steel Sports

2.36 SwimTopia

5.36.1 SwimTopia Summer Swim Teams

5.36.2 SwimTopia Summer Swim Leagues

5.36.3 SwimTopia Revenue Model

5.37 Teamer

5.38 TeamSideline.com

5.38.1 TeamSideline Features

5.38.2 TeamSideline Team Sites

5.39 TeamSnap

5.39.1 22 Million in 2018, Up from 9 Million in 2015, Use TeamSnap:

5.40 Under Armour

5.41 Vista Equity Partners Fund IV and Vista Equity Partners Fund III / Lanyon

5.41.1 Vista Equity Partners / STATS

5.41.2 Vista Equity Partners Amisco Prozone ("Prozone")

5.41.3 Vista Equity Partners Automated Insights

5.41.4 Vista Equity Partners The Sports Network (TSN)

5.41.5 Vista Equity Partners Bloomberg Sports

5.42 VNN Sports

5.43 Wooter

5.44 YourTeamOnline

5.45 Zebra Technologies Sports Solutions

5.45.1 Zebra / NFL Partnership

5.46 Zuluru

5.46.1 Zuluru Revenue Model

5.47 Selected List of Youth Sports Software Companies



